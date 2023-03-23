Legalsuper appoints chief executive

Luke Symons will become the super fund's new chief executive on April 11.

Symons has been appointed to the role following the departure of Andrew Proebstl.

Symons currently runs Responsible Financial Services Group, a business he founded in 2017.

Prior, he has held senior roles with AMP, including as chief strategy officer for its wealth management business and managing director of advice distribution. He also spent more than 16 years at ANZ in a range of senior positions.

"Throughout our recruitment process Luke exhibited the great clarity of insight and innovative thought that he is known for. His considerable experience across member engagement, service and product innovation, digital transformation, and high-performance team leadership were all clearly demonstrated - and he brought key insights from this breadth of experience to the table during our search," legalsuper chair Kirsten Mander said.

Commenting on his appointment, Symons said he is looking forward to working with the legalsuper board and team.

"The superannuation sector is experiencing unprecedented attention from policy makers, industry commentators and the media at present - providing challenges and more importantly opportunities to establish clear market and service differentiation and continue developing genuine member solutions and experiences," he said.