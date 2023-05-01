Lazard to reduce workforce by 10%

Lazard is slashing its global workforce by 10% this year to save on costs amid a lack of deal activity.

In a quarterly update, Lazard said it has already commenced the initiative, with US$21 million spent on the plan in Q1. It said it anticipates the initiative will incur an additional US$95 million in expenses.

The cuts will occur across all businesses, with the decision made "in light of the current environment," it said. As of December 2022, Lazard employs close to 3500 globally.

"The first quarter was marked by economic uncertainty and market turmoil, particularly in the financial sector," Lazard chair and chief executive Kenneth M. Jacobs said.

"Asset Management is off to a solid start for the year. However, slower M&A activity resulted in significantly lower revenues in the quarter and the outlook for the year remains uncertain.

"We are implementing cost-saving initiatives to right-size for the current environment and provide flexibility to strategically invest in our business."

It comes as the business reported a 25% reduction in operating revenues year on year, coming in at US$527 million for Q1 2023.

Its Financial Advisory operating revenues were down 29% year on year, while Asset Management revenues were 15% lower.