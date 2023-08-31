Newspaper icon
Economics

Latest CPI data provides case for rate pause

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 31 AUG 2023   12:47PM

Inflation in Australia has slowed to its lowest level in a year and a half, encouraging thoughts that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tightening cycle has peaked.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed the consumer price index (CPI) came in at 4.9% for July, well down on last month's 5.4%.

Annual trimmed mean inflation also fell notably, to 5.6% from 6.0% in June.

According to the index, the most significant contributors to the July annual increase were housing (+7.3%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (+5.6%).

Reducing the July increase were price falls for automotive fuel (-7.6%) and fruit and vegetables (-5.4%).

At a three-month-ended rate, rental price inflation held steady at 2.5%, its highest rate in the available data. Likewise, housing purchases by owner-occupiers accelerated to 1.3% three-month-ended.

Janus Henderson fixed income strategist Emma Lawson said the result allows the RBA to "continue to sit back and assess the economy further in the near term."

However, Lawson noted inflation risks haven't entirely abated, with dwelling costs remaining particularly high, driven by rents.

"The RBA should remain sensitive to inflation risks, as outside of the more volatile aspects of the CPI (food, fuel and holidays) prices remain stickier," she said.

HSBC chief economist Australia, New Zealand and global commodities Jamie Culling agreed.

While dis-inflation is evident across a range of areas, including food, and recreation and culture prices, there are still some pockets of persistent price pressure, notably, in the housing market, he said.

Culling said the result likely provides the RBA with further reasoning to keep the cash rate steady at 4.10% at its September meeting.

"The Australian economy appears to be traversing the 'narrow pathway' the RBA hoped for, with inflation heading in the right direction," he said.

"As the RBA noted in its minutes from its August meeting, there was a credible path back to the inflation target with the cash rate staying at its present level."

Betashares chief economist David Bassanese also said the overall continued decline in inflation further cements the case for the RBA leaving interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week.

"My base case remains that the RBA has now concluded raising interest rates. It will remain on hold for the remainder of this year with the first interest rate cut now expected in April 2024, with two further rate cuts pencilled in over the remainder of next year."

Bassanese added that, provided overall inflation keeps moderating, Australia may not need to suffer an extended period of below trend growth or even a so-called "per capita recession".

"The unemployment rate consistent with inflation returning to target could be much less than the 4.5% rate currently assumed by the RBA," he said.

