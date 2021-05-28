NEWS
General

Last day to vote in MAX Awards

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 28 MAY 2021   12:41PM

Voting for the 16th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards will close at midnight tonight.

So far the nominees have received 17,303 votes in total.

The MAX Awards celebrate outstanding marketing, advertising and sales professionals in the financial services industry.

The awards seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, contributing to the betterment of the industry and consumers.

This year, the awards feature 110 finalists across 22 categories including Agency Campaign of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year, PR Company of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.

Big winners last year included BlackRock, Vanguard and Zurich, while individuals honoured included BlackRock's national iShares specialist James Waterworth who was named distribution executive of the year and Legg Mason head of marketing Felicity Nicholson who took home the Executive of the Year - Marketing award.

After going virtual in 2020, an in-person celebration of the MAX Awards is planned for 2021.

The awards will be presented on June 10 at Luna Park in Sydney.

See below for the full list of finalists and click here to vote.

AGENCY CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

  • ClearBridge Investments & Fundamental Media
  • Macquarie Walter Scott & IFP Global Equities & Fundamental Media
  • Hyperion Global Grown Companies Fund & BlueChip Communications
  • First Sentier Investors & Ptarmigan Media
  • Franklin Templeton & Ptarmigan Media
AGENCY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
  • Nicole Smith - Media Six
  • Karlee Samuels - Fundamental Media
  • Michelle Reed - Ptarmigan Media
  • Laura Cremona - Benedictus Media
  • Haissam Aoun - Marketing Pulse
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
  • Socialisd
  • Ptarmigan Media
  • Marketing Pulse
  • Fundamental Media
  • In Marketing We Trust
COMMUNITY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
  • La Trobe Financial - La Trobe Financial Charitable Foundation
  • ClearBridge Investments - WaterAid
  • Zurich - Goals for Good
  • LUCRF - The LUCRF Super Community Program
  • Bendigo Bank - Bushfire Community Recovery Grants Program
CREATIVE AGENCY OF THE YEAR
  • Radar Sydney
  • Ascender Design
  • Leo Burnett
  • OMG Creative
  • Webqem
DIGITAL CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different
  • Franklin Templeton - MORE
  • Colonial First State - Baillie Gifford
  • Praemium - The platform of everything
  • Schroder Investment Management - PAYS ETF
DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
  • Link Group - Virtual Meeting
  • BT - BT Panorama
  • Frontier Advisors - Partners Platform
  • Aware Super - Aware Super app
  • CommSec - CommSec App relaunch
DISTRIBUTION TEAM OF THE YEAR
  • Franklin Templeton
  • BT
  • Bennelong Funds Management
  • Zurich OnePath
  • Praemium
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR - DISTRIBUTION
  • Stuart Devlin - Warakirri Asset Management
  • Damien Otto - Futurity Investment Group
  • Chris Mather - BT
  • James Martin - Hamilton Lane
  • Vinnie Wadhera - BetaShares
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR - MARKETING
  • Andrea Roberts - ClearBridge Investments
  • Danielle Felix - Vanguard Investments
  • Cathy McLennan - Suncorp
  • Adele Welsh - Praemium
  • Wayne Sullivan - Frontier Advisors
FINANCIAL EDUCATION CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • HUB24 - Managed Portfolio Academy
  • BT - BT Academy
  • Allianz Retire+ - Investing in retirement is different
  • TAL - TAL Risk Academy
  • BMO - Multi Asset Solutions
INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • Franklin Templeton - MORE
  • Aware Super - Rebrand
  • Colonial First State - Baillie Gifford partnership
  • Fidelity - 'Flourish' 
  • Suncorp - Bank of the Year
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - CONSUMER
  • NGS Super - NGS onboarding program
  • ANZ Financial Advice - Financial advice as unique as you
  • Budget Direct - Insurance Solved
  • Fidelity - 'Flourish'
  • La Trobe Financial - Make your money work harder
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - INDUSTRY
  • ClearBridge Investments - Sustainable Infrastructure investing
  • Franklin Templeton - MORE
  • BT - BT Academy
  • First Sentier Investors - Curious Facts
  • Robeco - Climate Change
MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR
  • First Sentier Investors
  • Allianz Retire+
  • Budget Direct
  • Fidante Partners
  • Suncorp
PRINT CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - CONSUMER
  • BetaShares
  • La Trobe
  • Budget Direct
  • Hostplus
  • Suncorp
PRINT CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR - TRADE
  • Allianz Retire+
  • Fidelity
  • Praemium
  • Capital Group
  • Colonial First State
PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR
  • Charter Hall - Charter Hall Wholesale Property Series No.1
  • ClearBridge - ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund
  • Fidante - Ares Global Credit Income Fund
  • QSuper - QSuper Lifetime Pension
  • AIA Australia - Crisis Extension Cover
PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF THE YEAR
  • BlueChip Communication
  • Honner
  • PritchittBland
  • Mountain Media
  • Reverb Media
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • BT
  • Zurich
  • Future Super
  • Australian Ethical
  • Rest Super
VIDEO CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
  • BT
  • PIMCO
  • Vanguard
  • Hostplus
  • Praemium
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
  • ClearBridge Investments
  • Aware Super
  • LUCRF Super
  • Mason Stevens
  • Frontier

VIEW COMMENTS

