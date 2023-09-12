Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research

The top 300 pension funds in the world, including 16 local super funds, have seen their assets drop for the first time since 2018.

According to the Global Top 300 Pensions Funds report, conducted by Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and the Thinking Ahead Institute, revealed an asset drop is on par with the decline observed in 2008.

It further added the drop in assets is occurring at a pace that has only been encountered twice in the 20-year history of the annual study.

From a local perspective, as the super fund industry continues to consolidate, more funds are being added to the list.

AustralianSuper is the only fund in the top 20 with $3.4 trillion AUM. It came in at number 18 for 2022, jumping from spot 20 in 2021.

WTW co-head of governance investments Australia Ellie Boston-Clark said most super funds improved their rank last year.

"The merger of Sunsuper and QSuper to create the Australian Retirement Trust saw it move to 21st place this year," she said.

"The Future Fund remained in 26th place, while there were two new entrants, Equip Super (255) and Spirit Super (292), both a result of underlying mergers. All other Australian funds improved their ranking in 2022."

She said she expects the prominence of Australian funds among the top global asset owners to continue in coming years.

"But as their scale grows, in an ever more challenging and uncertain environment, they will need to shift their focus increasingly to a strong governance focus," she added.

Boston-Clark explained this is essential to maintain long-term stability and ensure they meet their performance objectives.

Assessing all 300 pension funds, the report stated that by the end of 2022, combined assets decreased by 12.9%, now totalling US$20.6 trillion compared to US$ 23.6 trillion at the end of 2021.

"This represents a sharp correction compared to an 8.9% increase in the assets of the largest 300 pension funds in the previous year," WTW said.

"The latest drop is also faster than a 12.6% annual fall in 2008, at the time of the global financial crisis. Until now, the 2008 fall had been the fastest annual decline recorded in the 20 years of the study."

The UK had some of the largest numbers of pension funds fall out of the top 300 globally, which is unsurprising following last year's UK gilt crisis and the continued market instability.

Another significant contributing factor highlighted by WTW is the shift from defined benefit (DB) pensions to smaller defined contribution (DC) plans.

Further, the report revealed that in 2022 sovereign and public sector pension funds accounted for 152 funds in the top 300, representing 70.9% of total assets.

"Sovereign pension funds accounted for US$ 6.2 trillion in assets, while sovereign wealth funds (SWF) totalled US$ 11.6 trillion," it said.

"Sovereign wealth funds' assets grew by 13.9% during 2022, compared to a decrease of 10.6% for the sovereign pension funds in the Thinking Ahead Institute Top 300 study."

Regionally, North America now accounts for 45.6% of assets in the world's 300 largest pension funds, while European pension funds account for 24.1% and Asia Pacific 26.4%.

Looking at the very largest, the assets of the top 20 pension funds decreased by 11.8% in the last year, a slight improvement compared to the 12.9% downturn observed within the top 300 funds overall.

The top 20 funds accounted for 41.5% of the asset under management (AUM) in the ranking, modestly above 2021's share of 41.0%.

The Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan (GPIF) remains the very largest pension fund, leading the table with AUM of US$1.4 trillion. It has topped the ranks since 2002.

Meanwhile, the Employees' Provident Fund of India was the only new entrant in the top 20 funds for 2022.