Large-cap equity funds continue underperformance: SPIVA

Large-cap active equity fund managers turned in their second-worst year of underperformance as 77% failed to beat their benchmark, the latest SPIVA study shows.

Aussie large-cap managers suffered their worst-performing period in 2023 - not since 2018 when 86% of them failed to match or outperform the S&P/ASX200, which returned 12.4% per annum, SPIVA's 2023 Australia scorecard revealed as the index. They also fared worse than the long-term average of 60%.

S&P Dow Jones Indices APAC director and head of index investment strategy Sue Lee said certain market environments that are more favourable for active managers and 2023 was not one of them, pointing to the effects of dispersion.

When stocks tend to move together driven by the same macro drivers such as monetary policy or pandemic, it is difficult to pick the companies that outperform or namely the idiosyncratic risk that fund managers face, she told Financial Standard.

"When the dispersion is wide, which means that when macro drivers die down, the different fundamentals of the business and industry start to show in their prices. That's when the active managers can actually outperform and add value," she said.

"What we saw in the past year, especially in the second half is that the dispersion really dropped across sectors and stocks in Australia. That means, naturally, it was a challenging environment where equity managers can outperform their benchmarks."

The study found a similar environment in 2023 and 2018, when the level of dispersion among stocks were low - 19% in 2018 and 20% in 2023 - which is below the average of 22% for the long-term period between 2007 and 2023.

In the mid-to-small-cap space, 64% of actively managed funds beat the index which gained 7.8% in 2023.

Meanwhile, active bond managers had an exceptional year as almost three-quarters of Australian bond funds beat the S&P/ASX Australian Fixed Interest 0+ Index. Some 56% and 46% underperformed over the three- and five-year periods respectively.

Appearing to turn the corner, A-REIT funds improved their underperformance rate to 69% over the full year following a challenging start to 2023. Over the 15-year period, however, 80% of them underperformed.

In recent years, Lee said the industry has experienced fee compression, both across passive and active managers.

"It's really hard for long equity managers to actually charge clients on performance fees. It's almost non-existent now. If you're a hedge fund pursuing an absolute-return strategy, yes, it's standard to charge a 15% outperformance fee. But it's very rare for long-only equity managers to charge that now," she said.