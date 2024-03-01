Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Large-cap equity funds continue underperformance: SPIVA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024   12:34PM

Large-cap active equity fund managers turned in their second-worst year of underperformance as 77% failed to beat their benchmark, the latest SPIVA study shows.

Aussie large-cap managers suffered their worst-performing period in 2023 - not since 2018 when 86% of them failed to match or outperform the S&P/ASX200, which returned 12.4% per annum, SPIVA's 2023 Australia scorecard revealed as the index. They also fared worse than the long-term average of 60%.

S&P Dow Jones Indices APAC director and head of index investment strategy Sue Lee said certain market environments that are more favourable for active managers and 2023 was not one of them, pointing to the effects of dispersion.

When stocks tend to move together driven by the same macro drivers such as monetary policy or pandemic, it is difficult to pick the companies that outperform or namely the idiosyncratic risk that fund managers face, she told Financial Standard.

"When the dispersion is wide, which means that when macro drivers die down, the different fundamentals of the business and industry start to show in their prices. That's when the active managers can actually outperform and add value," she said.

"What we saw in the past year, especially in the second half is that the dispersion really dropped across sectors and stocks in Australia. That means, naturally, it was a challenging environment where equity managers can outperform their benchmarks."

The study found a similar environment in 2023 and 2018, when the level of dispersion among stocks were low - 19% in 2018 and 20% in 2023 - which is below the average of 22% for the long-term period between 2007 and 2023.

In the mid-to-small-cap space, 64% of actively managed funds beat the index which gained 7.8% in 2023.

Meanwhile, active bond managers had an exceptional year as almost three-quarters of Australian bond funds beat the S&P/ASX Australian Fixed Interest 0+ Index. Some 56% and 46% underperformed over the three- and five-year periods respectively.

Appearing to turn the corner, A-REIT funds improved their underperformance rate to 69% over the full year following a challenging start to 2023. Over the 15-year period, however, 80% of them underperformed.

In recent years, Lee said the industry has experienced fee compression, both across passive and active managers.

"It's really hard for long equity managers to actually charge clients on performance fees. It's almost non-existent now. If you're a hedge fund pursuing an absolute-return strategy, yes, it's standard to charge a 15% outperformance fee. But it's very rare for long-only equity managers to charge that now," she said.

Read more: SPIVAFinancial StandardS&P Dow Jones IndicesSue Lee
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GBST upgrades WealthConnect platform
Vanguard Super hits $1bn, soft launches pension product
ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice
Conference to address major SMSF issues
Highest paid industry super executives revealed
ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations
Cbus appoints head of stewardship
Super funds lack data for effective retirement assistance: Study
SMSFA prepares delegates for major super tax reform
MetLife Australia hires chief operating officer

Editor's Choice

Iress loses key wealth executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:50PM
Amara Haqqani has quit the financial software and data firm after just six months as it struggles to lift profits.

Platinum plans turnaround, FUM dwindles

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Platinum Investment Management unveiled its turnaround strategy as funds under management (FUM) continue to suffer institutional investor outflows and negative returns.

'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
ASIC has secured sequestration orders against finfluencer Tyson Scholz, the self-proclaimed 'ASX Wolf,' effectively declaring him bankrupt.

Large-cap equity funds continue underperformance: SPIVA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Large-cap active equity fund managers turned in their second-worst year of underperformance as 77% failed to beat their benchmark, the latest SPIVA study shows.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach