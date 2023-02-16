Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Knight Frank, Berkadia form international alliance

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 16 FEB 2023   12:44PM

Together, Knight Frank and capital markets advisory firm Berkadia will partner to become one of the world's leading multi-family brokers.

The new partnership will establish a premier global capital markets platform, providing clients with access to the most active cross-border investors, international institutions, banks, and sovereign wealth funds.

The platform spans all major capital hubs and sources of capital, including Asia Pacific, the US, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

Collectively, both firms offer a global network comprising over 22,750 people across 558 offices in 57 territories.

"The Knight Frank Berkadia alliance is founded on compatible cultures and leadership alongside complementary areas of expertise and a shared vision for growth," Knight Frank said.

"The depth and breadth of this network will allow clients to navigate global capital market more effectively and have access to the widest range of opportunities and resources to maximise their property values."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The alliance will be guided by a dedicated board, which will meet quarterly and include senior executives from both organisations, including Knight Frank's global head of capital markets Neil Brookes, and Berkadia's co-head of investment sales Keith Misner.

Knight Frank senior partner and group chair William Beardmore-Gray said: "I am excited to announce Knight Frank's alliance with Berkadia - relationship built on our mutual values and an ultimate ambition to become the world's best, most trusted capital markets platform."

"Together, we have created an alliance focused on our client's needs, providing strategic advice and delivering a range of best-in-class capital markets solutions.

"... we have a shared view of the world, that independent long-term relationships offer a superior experience to all of our clients."

Meanwhile, Berkadia chief executive Justin Wheeler said: "This newly formed alignment between our two firms will have innumerable benefits for clients on both sides.

"Berkadia's depth of industry knowledge and experience will flow seamlessly with Knight Frank's vast global network and valuation expertise to shift out transaction life cycle into high gear."

Knight Frank national head of capital markets Australia Justin Bond added: "Our partnership with Berkadia highlights how Knight Frank can quickly pivot our capital markets business to new opportunities and frontiers, which we believe will greatly benefit out key stakeholders."

Knight frank now has three US-based partners - Berkadia, Cresa and Douglas Elliman.

VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Global pension report reveals flight to safety
Nuveen, Lighthouse back housing projects
Investors, advisers need further ESG education
Ministers told to divest shareholdings
Chief economist: Thank you, Putin
Net zero banks fund $3.5bn in carbon: Market Forces
Economic recap: Week to December 10
Economic recap: Week to December 3
Economic recap: Week to November 5
Economic recap: Week to October 29

Editor's Choice

Magellan profits down 67%

CHLOE WALKER
After a period of turbulence, Magellan reported statutory net profit after tax of $83.8 million for the second half of 2022 - down 67%.

Australia survives global pension rout

ANDREW MCKEAN
Amid the largest drop in global pension assets since the GFC, Australian super funds held steady with lower bond allocations and Super Guarantee flows.

AMP profits, declares first dividend since 2019

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AMP is set to pay a dividend of 2.5c per share after reporting a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $387 million, its first since the Royal Commission came to an end.

ASIC dodges PGPA investigation questioning

CASSANDRA BALDINI
At a hearing this morning, Senator Andrew Bragg called out ASIC chair Joe Longo after he opted not to answer questions about ASIC commissioners investigated under the Public Governance Performance and Accountability (PGPA) Act.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.