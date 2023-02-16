Knight Frank, Berkadia form international alliance

Together, Knight Frank and capital markets advisory firm Berkadia will partner to become one of the world's leading multi-family brokers.

The new partnership will establish a premier global capital markets platform, providing clients with access to the most active cross-border investors, international institutions, banks, and sovereign wealth funds.

The platform spans all major capital hubs and sources of capital, including Asia Pacific, the US, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

Collectively, both firms offer a global network comprising over 22,750 people across 558 offices in 57 territories.

"The Knight Frank Berkadia alliance is founded on compatible cultures and leadership alongside complementary areas of expertise and a shared vision for growth," Knight Frank said.

"The depth and breadth of this network will allow clients to navigate global capital market more effectively and have access to the widest range of opportunities and resources to maximise their property values."

The alliance will be guided by a dedicated board, which will meet quarterly and include senior executives from both organisations, including Knight Frank's global head of capital markets Neil Brookes, and Berkadia's co-head of investment sales Keith Misner.

Knight Frank senior partner and group chair William Beardmore-Gray said: "I am excited to announce Knight Frank's alliance with Berkadia - relationship built on our mutual values and an ultimate ambition to become the world's best, most trusted capital markets platform."

"Together, we have created an alliance focused on our client's needs, providing strategic advice and delivering a range of best-in-class capital markets solutions.

"... we have a shared view of the world, that independent long-term relationships offer a superior experience to all of our clients."

Meanwhile, Berkadia chief executive Justin Wheeler said: "This newly formed alignment between our two firms will have innumerable benefits for clients on both sides.

"Berkadia's depth of industry knowledge and experience will flow seamlessly with Knight Frank's vast global network and valuation expertise to shift out transaction life cycle into high gear."

Knight Frank national head of capital markets Australia Justin Bond added: "Our partnership with Berkadia highlights how Knight Frank can quickly pivot our capital markets business to new opportunities and frontiers, which we believe will greatly benefit out key stakeholders."

Knight frank now has three US-based partners - Berkadia, Cresa and Douglas Elliman.