Key advice reforms still coming, Jones promises

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 NOV 2023   12:44PM

Minister for financial services Stephen Jones has confirmed the government remains committed to removing Statements of Advice and the Safe Harbour Steps, as well as accelerating changes to education requirements to meet increased demand for advice.

Speaking at the Financial Advice Association Australia Congress this morning, Jones acknowledged feedback from the advice sector in relation to the first tranche of draft legislation to come out of the Quality of Advice Review, released last week.

Upon its release, many lamented the exclusion of any changes to the provision of Statements of Advice (SoAs) and the removal of Safe Harbour Steps from the Best Interests Duty and raised concerns that these recommendations may no longer be adopted.

However, Jones assured delegates these changes are definitely still coming.

"I know there's an eagerness to see changes to SoAs and safe harbour steps - many were hoping this legislation would come last week. To do that, we would have needed to put draft changes out without industry input, and we weren't willing to do that," he said.

"... we want to ensure that, as we go forward and release all this stuff, that it's had good technical input, not only on the policy design but the legislation design as well.

"I believe the mistakes in this policy space in the last few years could have been avoided if we'd done just that. So, a few more weeks or months working through the details is better than rushing something out that we'll all live to regret."

He added that SoAs and the Safe Harbour Steps are too closely related for the policy design that pertains to them to be rushed.

"With these steps, one is driving the other... so we need to make sure we have the technical details of both of those things right," he explained.

"It's about how we get it right, not whether we're going to do it at all."

To further reassure delegates, Jones said the first tranche of draft legislation - which included flexibility around the provision of Financial Services Guides and Fee Disclosure Statements - was simply "what we could get out the door as quickly as possible." He also added that policy confirmation and further details will come through before the end of the year.

"I am hopeful you will have not only the broad direction that I announced in July, but much more policy detail before Santa Claus arrives," Jones said.

He went on to say that to further improve the sustainability of the sector more needs to be done to encourage more new advisers into the industry, saying "the legacy of FASEA looms large" and current pathways require more flexibility and need to better reflect the ways people typically enter the industry.

"I think what we're doing at the moment is trying to take the mountain to Moses on this... I have an open mind, but I don't want to still be pondering this issue this time next year," he said.

He admitted he thinks there's a role for recognised prior learning here, a need to look at "what people are doing in their professional year versus their undergraduate stuff", and a "need to recognise there's different callings within the broader industry as well."

A new pathway is also likely required for those looking to provide advice on behalf of superannuation funds, he said, acknowledging they may well serve as a suitable training ground for holistic advisers.

"Whatever we do with super funds has to have tight governance and regulation around the scope of advice, how it's charged and the qualifications of those providing it," Jones said.

"So, narrower scope of advice, narrower qualifications... I think if we get it right, what we do is create a new pathway for someone who has a part-qualification to then move through perhaps to a fully-fledged professional adviser."

