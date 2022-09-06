Kate Farrar's top tips when merging

Appearing as part of a panel at this year's Conference of Major Super Funds, Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar explained the process her team went through in merging with Energy Super, sharing the things she thinks they got right.

Brighter Super is the result of LGIAsuper's merger with Energy Super and acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business. While the Energy Super component has been finalised, Brighter Super has been running Suncorp Super separately to date and is now working towards an official successor fund transfer.

Farrar said that, at the outset, strategy is everything.

"That's where you work out what you're trying to achieve over the long run, what's the industrial logic that you're trying to execute when you're bringing a merger together," she said.

"In the case of LGIAsuper, the key thing we wanted to maintain over time was our great face-to-face service in workplaces, so we wanted to build a boutique super fund."

From there, LGIAsuper came up with a list of 10 funds it could see itself merging with. Interestingly enough, Energy Super and Suncorp were at the top of the list.

"It's great to see that the test of the industrial logic has stood us in good stead," she said.

Like all strategy processes, this should be a combined board and management process. Management needs to inform and develop it, and the board needs to test and challenge it before agreeing to and adopting it, she said.

The next step is where the board comes into its own, she said, explaining that the board needs to agree deal principles and merged board and governance structures. She noted that while she thinks a representative board model is great, it does add complexity when merging.

"Obviously the stakeholders need to be considered, rather than just individuals. You need to get the stakeholder allocations right and then consider the constitution of the board from a fitness and skills perspective later on," she said.

Brighter Super's board currently comprises 15 directors. This will reduce to nine at the end of the year, with those to carry on having been determined upfront.

It's also up to the merged board to determine success measures, and to lay down organizational design principles, such as no redundancies for the first 18 months, for example.

"The appointment of a chief executive should be the final decision made in the first stage," she said.

"A lot of the upfront agreement and framing of the organisation is a board responsibility."

Moving on to the due diligence stage, Farrar said she is a firm believer that the executive team implementing the changes should also be involved in due diligence.

She also believes that staff should be looked after through the process, including retention arrangements and support services. This helps eliminate some of the uncertainty which, particularly with executives, can be destabilising, she said.

At the same time, funds need to continue with business as usual. It's here that Farrar suggests leaning on some trusted advisors because experience with a merger or acquisition presents a significant development opportunity for staff involved.

"The team has really enjoyed this new opportunity to go out and learn what it's like to do inorganic activity, but you do need to expand the capacity of the team as you go forward," she said.

When it comes to selecting the executive team, Farrar believes it's important to take people from both sides; "You give hope to those who are underneath that this is a fair merger, people will be well represented and have a chance of having a future within the organisation."

Farrar also spoke of the importance of maintaining an open dialogue with APRA throughout the process, and also in ensuring complexity is being removed via the merger. She noted that the work being done now to merge Suncorp Super into Brighter Super has added complexity as it's a retail fund resulting from several past successor fund transfers.

"You do have to know what you're trying to achieve - you have to start with the end in mind. Most mergers are going to be intended to deliver lower costs and a better service experience, and if you want to lower your costs you have to reduce your complexity," she said.

"In the long run, even in the short run, those decisions can give you better performance and member outcomes."

Finally, commenting on the decision to rebrand, Farrar said it made sense as a way of unifying the fund and communicating that it is now offering new, different benefits for members. However, there was care taken to ensure the new name didn't alienate members from any of the three member bases.

The name, Brighter Super, was a Suncorp product name and came with the acquisition. It was tested with all three member bases and was received positively. The fund was also sure to launch the new branding with a clear respect for the three funds that came together.

"I think members are there for a reason. There are things they love about their funds and people do need to be reassured, both members and staff, that all the great things they're used to will still be there," she said.

In concluding, Farrar said her top tip for those funds considering merging or in the early stages of one is to ensure there is a strong program management office in place.

"The implementation of a merger and the delivery of those success benefits is actually quite a complicated process. You've got a lot of resources that need to be marshalled, a lot of interdependencies and risks that need to be managed," she said.

"It's really only by taking a well-structured program management office and tying it back to the milestones that you've identified as your way of delivering the success metrics that you're going to be able to deliver on that in the timeframe and with the business case that you said you would."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 Conference of Major Super Funds.