JPMorgan among banks to bid in First Republic sale

JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group are said to be among those to toss their name in the ring to take over the embattled First Republic Bank.

US regulators are rushing to sell First Republic and prevent yet another bank collapse after it released disastrous Q1 results showing significant outflows and reduced revenues. Its share price is down almost 98% year on year and dropped 75% in the past five days.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported people familiar with the matter confirmed final bids were made to rescue the bank and a decision on its takeover could be expected imminently.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) previously revealed 11 banks showed their support by depositing $30 billion into First Republic. However, it would seem the that wasn't enough to stop it from sinking.

The sale process follows the long-awaited review of SVB's collapse by the Federal Reserve.

In its report, the Fed explained the bank's demise was down to poor management, regulation error and its own oversight.

"SVB's senior leadership failed to manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk. Its board of directors failed to oversee senior leadership and hold them accountable," it said.

The report showed that SVB was a highly vulnerable firm in ways that both its board of directors and senior management did not fully appreciate and revealed it had failed its own stress test.

"These vulnerabilities-foundational and widespread managerial weaknesses, a highly concentrated business model, and a reliance on uninsured deposits-left SVB acutely exposed to the specific combination of rising interest rates and slowing activity in the technology sector that materialised in 2022 and early 2023," it said.

Holding up its own hands, the Federal Reserve added that supervisors failed to take forceful enough action.

"Federal Reserve oversight proved inadequate for the well-documented and significant vulnerabilities and managerial weaknesses at SVBFG," it said.

"The record shows that supervisors identified some of the material issues, but also underappreciated important ones, particularly during the period of SVBFG's rapid growth while in the RBO portfolio."

SVB's foundational problems were widespread and well-known, explained the Fed, yet core issues were not resolved, and stronger oversight was not put in place.

As it works hard to stop the US bank run contagion, it explained a focus going forward will be tougher regulation.

"Our first area of focus will be to improve the speed, force, and agility of supervision," it said.

"As the report shows, in part because of the Federal Reserve's tailoring framework and the stance of supervisory policy, supervisors did not fully appreciate the extent of the bank's vulnerabilities or take sufficient steps to ensure that the bank fixed its problems quickly enough."