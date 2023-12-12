JPMAM to bring more alts strategies to wholesale investors

Local wholesale investors will have greater access to alternative investments thanks to a new partnership between J.P. Morgan Asset Management and iCapital.

JPMAM said the new union demonstrates its global strategic priority to democratise alternatives, much like its introduction of active ETFs last year did. As at September end, JPMAM has $312 billion in alternative assets under management across the globe.

Under the new arrangement, iCapital will provide its financial technology platform to facilitate the distribution of JPMAM's global alternative strategies to Australian investors.

JPMAM head of wholesale, Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said there is a surging demand from wholesale investors, particularly in Australia, to increase allocations to alternatives in pursuit of uncorrelated returns, income, inflation management, and greater diversification.

"By partnering with iCapital, we are able to streamline the investment journey, making alternatives more accessible, flexible and efficient for wholesale investors," Carlile adds.

Meantime, iCapital head of international Marco Bizzozero said: "We are honored to expand our partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global leader in investment management, to support them in their strategic ambition to be at the forefront of making private markets more accessible to wealth managers and wholesale investors in Australia."

"As wealth creation is increasingly taking place outside the public markets, this unique partnership offers access to the increased diversification benefits and better risk-adjusted returns that alternative investments can provide as a key component of a diversified investment portfolio."