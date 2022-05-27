Newspaper icon
Investment

JBWere seals strategic alliance with Lombard Odier

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:39PM

JBWere and Lombard Odier have announced an official signing of a strategic alliance agreement.

The agreement formalises JBWere's onshore access to Lombard Odier's global diversified and risk-based investment offerings for their high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

It's hoped that Lombard Odier can leverage JBWere's local knowledge to accelerate its development in Australian markets and to grow its client base for its Asia Pacific business.

The strategic alliance will allow clients of JBWere to have a direct banking relationship with Lombard Odier to gain access to the bank's funds, open architecture platform and investment solutions.

This relationship will also give JBWere clients access to Lombard Odier's conviction risk-based multi-asset portfolio approach and private assets through secondary and co-investment strategies.

Lombard Odier and JBWere have worked in close partnership since 2011. Together they've collaborated on and created several knowledge events, research studies and surveys.

But this latest development has further fortified the two business' relationship.

The two have come together based on their values and relationship-based approach to wealth management, they said.

"They plan to continue to collaborate to bring the latest thinking, research and investment advice to enhance their clients' experience," a statement read.

JBWere chief executive Justin Greiner said: "It's very fitting that just over ten years after our first meeting that we have formalised our partnership with a strategic alliance that provides our mutual clients something they can't get anywhere else - unrestricted access to markets that are typically inaccessible in their local regions."

"As we move forward in this new phase of our relationship with Lombard Odier, we can give our clients even more confidence to realise their legacies and do what matter."

Lombard Odier chief executive for Asia Vincent Magnenat added: "The latest addition of JBWere to our ecosystem of strategic alliances in Asia-Pacific reinforces Lombard Odier's commitment to providing local, regional and global opportunities for the high net worth and ultra-high net worth population in the region."

Currently, Lombard Odier's ecosystem of strategic alliances in Asia Pacific stands at six, with the recent inclusion of JBWere.

The other five existing strategic alliances include Kasikornbank private banking in Thailand, Indonesia's Mandiri private, Mizuho securities (Singapore), Taipei Fubon bank and UnionBank private banking in the Philippines.

Editor's Choice

ClearView consolidates super, pension plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearView undertook an intra-fund transfer last week, closing a more than 30-year-old superannuation and pension offering.

Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
A recently released KPMG Super Insights report shows Australia could have at least two super funds with over $1 trillion in assets in the next 20 years.

What the election result means for ESG

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Increased support for the Australian Greens and climate-focused independent 'teal' candidates, signals that governments will no longer only be held accountable by traditional metrics like growth, employment, and productivity, but also by progress against a wide range of ESG matters.

