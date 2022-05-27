JBWere seals strategic alliance with Lombard Odier

JBWere and Lombard Odier have announced an official signing of a strategic alliance agreement.

The agreement formalises JBWere's onshore access to Lombard Odier's global diversified and risk-based investment offerings for their high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

It's hoped that Lombard Odier can leverage JBWere's local knowledge to accelerate its development in Australian markets and to grow its client base for its Asia Pacific business.

The strategic alliance will allow clients of JBWere to have a direct banking relationship with Lombard Odier to gain access to the bank's funds, open architecture platform and investment solutions.

This relationship will also give JBWere clients access to Lombard Odier's conviction risk-based multi-asset portfolio approach and private assets through secondary and co-investment strategies.

Lombard Odier and JBWere have worked in close partnership since 2011. Together they've collaborated on and created several knowledge events, research studies and surveys.

But this latest development has further fortified the two business' relationship.

The two have come together based on their values and relationship-based approach to wealth management, they said.

"They plan to continue to collaborate to bring the latest thinking, research and investment advice to enhance their clients' experience," a statement read.

JBWere chief executive Justin Greiner said: "It's very fitting that just over ten years after our first meeting that we have formalised our partnership with a strategic alliance that provides our mutual clients something they can't get anywhere else - unrestricted access to markets that are typically inaccessible in their local regions."

"As we move forward in this new phase of our relationship with Lombard Odier, we can give our clients even more confidence to realise their legacies and do what matter."

Lombard Odier chief executive for Asia Vincent Magnenat added: "The latest addition of JBWere to our ecosystem of strategic alliances in Asia-Pacific reinforces Lombard Odier's commitment to providing local, regional and global opportunities for the high net worth and ultra-high net worth population in the region."

Currently, Lombard Odier's ecosystem of strategic alliances in Asia Pacific stands at six, with the recent inclusion of JBWere.

The other five existing strategic alliances include Kasikornbank private banking in Thailand, Indonesia's Mandiri private, Mizuho securities (Singapore), Taipei Fubon bank and UnionBank private banking in the Philippines.