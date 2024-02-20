Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments

Janus Henderson Investors appointed a local head of retail research for Australia and hired a sales director from T. Rowe Price.

Craig McDonald was promoted to the newly created role of head of retail research for Australia, having previously served as sales director in the retail distribution team since March 2018.

McDonald will be responsible for overseeing the fund manager's key relationships with research house partners. He will also manage the firm's New Zealand distribution efforts in the intermediary channel.

Prior to Janus Henderson, MacDonald worked at Colonial First State in business development.

Adam Cassidy joins the fold as sales director after four and a half years at T. Rowe Price where he worked as a relationship manager.

His prior experience includes working at BT Financial Group as a key account manager and practice specialist for accountants. Cassidy also worked at AMP in managerial roles for more than six years.

MacDonald and Cassidy report to Janus Henderson head of retail distribution for Australia Jordan Tang.

Cassidy will be responsible for overseeing relationships with financial advisers and intermediary consultants across New South Wales, Western Australia, and the ACT.

Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said that Cassidy is a "vital addition as we continue to enhance our adviser relationships, reinforce our strong foothold in Australian fixed income, and strengthen our global equities capabilities in the region."

"Janus Henderson Investors has built a strong presence over a number of years in the intermediary market, with a high-quality distribution team, and these appointments reinforce that our people form the backbone of our strategy as a firm. Craig's continued development into the head of retail research role shows our career pathways continue to provide opportunities for our staff," he said.