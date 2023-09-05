Janus Henderson launches new fund

Janus Henderson has launched its Emerging Markets Equity Fund to local investors, the result of increased client demand.

The fund provides exposure to countries and corporations at different stages of economic and political development, targeting a total return before fees of 2.75% above the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over five years.

US-based co-portfolio managers Daniel Graña and Matthew Culley will lead the fund supported by a wider team of research analysts based in Singapore and Boston.

Janus Henderson said the long-only actively managed fund will aim to capture price inefficiencies across the market-cap spectrum, focusing on outsourcing, convergence, and innovation.

It further explained the launch coincides with recent trends of deglobalisation, characterised by the fragmentation of end markets and regional supply chains in a post-pandemic environment.

Additionally, the firm said the disruption presents a dual landscape of challenges and long-term growth prospects for emerging markets like Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Mexico, where outsourcing capabilities form the core of their burgeoning supply chain networks.

As at June 30, Janus Henderson managed over $370 million in its Emerging Markets Equity strategy worldwide.

Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said the new fund will meet client demand for access to the ever-changing asset class.

"Forces such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitics have been key catalysts in spurring deglobalisation and the structural changes that we see in our global economy today," he said.

"Whilst disruptive, these forces have created a myriad of investment opportunities in the potential economic growth of developing countries."

The investible universe of emerging markets surged to over $25 trillion by the end of last year, outpacing the growth of developed markets by nearly 10 times, Janus Henderson said.

Gaden admitted that while some investors remain focused on developments in advanced economies, the new fund will identify companies that have adapted to the new world order for future growth "by tapping into reconfigured global supply chains and can offer investors an avenue to diversify their portfolios and escape the pressures applied to assets deployed in developed equity markets."

Graña concurred and said the team believes conditions are ripe for emerging markets to lead in innovation "driven by digitised economies, large economic populations, and a new era of policy support. We hope to help investors benefit from those trends.".

"Focused on finding companies at the intersection between good governance and good countries, this fund offers Australian investors a style-agnostic emerging markets strategy, blending top-down macro analysis with bottom-up stock selection to identify attractive opportunities," he said.