JANA wins another NFP mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:42PM

Investment consultant JANA has scored a mandate from a charitable organisation that is the steward of some $1.6 billion in assets.

Uniting Financial Services (UFS), the lending and investment arm of the Uniting Church Synod of New South Wales and the ACT, tapped JANA to provide services that include strategic advice, manager research, portfolio construction, as well as ESG consultancy. JANA did not disclose the total amount it is advising on.

UFS aims to ethically invest accordingly with the Uniting Church's mission. It also aligns its portfolio, which comprises lending, treasury assets, equities, property, and infrastructure, to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The synod supports more than 500 congregations, 50,000 members, 13 Presbyteries, nine schools and parish missions.

UFS chief investment officer Edwin Lo said: "We believe the appointment of an asset consultant will help to deliver sustainable portfolio outcomes for clients over the long term, incorporating our fundamental investment and ethical beliefs, as well as helping UFS to enhance its client engagement and product development programs."

JANA has about $1.3 trillion in total funds under advice. It is now the investment consultant to nearly 40 non-profits including foundations, endowments, and government clients.

JANA senior consultant and head of not for profits Michael Maher said: "We understand the diversity of the NFP sector and the unique requirements when it comes to investing, especially in the religious and charitable sector, whom often have unique ESG commitments."

"This rings true for most NFP organisations whose investment strategies need to be deeply aligned to their mission and generate revenue streams that support them in their long-term success."

Last year, New Zealand-based Community Trust South picked JANA to provide advisory services, strategic advice, and portfolio construction and risk assessment.

