JANA management buys out Insignia stake

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023   11:01AM

The management team at JANA now fully owns the asset consultant, having bought out the 45% interest owned by Insignia Financial following its acquisition of MLC.

JANA and Insignia have entered into a binding share sale agreement for the former's management team to buy the 45% stake which MLC Wealth had owned since 2017 when JANA's management acquired 55%. The shareholding transferred to Insignia when it, then IOOF, snapped up MLC.

As part of the agreement, the responsible entity for close to $8 billion in funds under JANA's implemented consulting offering has been transitioned to an alternative provider. Insignia will remain a client of JANA.

JANA clients were informed of the change today, with chief executive Georgina Dudley telling Financial Standard: "We expect a positive reaction from clients, who have experienced the benefits of partial management ownership. Since the initial buyout, JANA has seen significant growth, with funds under advice growing from $350 billion to $1.3 trillion."

She added that full management ownership is a significant step in the evolution of the business, will improve JANA's ability to attract, retain and develop talent, and links staff directly to the success of the business and its clients.

The buyout - the terms of which remain confidential - also gives the JANA team the autonomy to pursue its growth strategy, which Dudley said includes expanding its service offerings to meet clients' evolving needs.

"With the consolidation of super funds resulting in growth, we're seeing more clients bring their capabilities in house. This requires greater services to support boards with their fiduciary responsibilities by providing independent advice, oversight and assurance and an understanding of best practice," Dudley said.

"We're also continuing to support the funds' internal investment teams with our ability to go deeper into specialist areas and provide extra agility to respond to their needs in this changing world. This is leading to an increasing amount of funds undertaking project work in key areas such as new specialised investment opportunities, navigating regulatory changes or evolving stewardship policies."

In terms of new markets, Dudley said JANA is focused on other institutional sectors "including those which previously may not have had an investment consultant or used other models but could deeply benefit from our expertise and services."

Enhancing its specialist capabilities is also a priority, she flagged.

"As we look to broaden our growth across markets, our focus will be on enhancing our specialised areas to meet client needs," Dudley said.

"For example, we are seeing more of our clients take a holistic approach to sustainability and net zero which requires a robust framework to ensure that our clients can measure and understand the impact of their decisions while supporting the integration of sustainable practices into all parts of the investment process."

The deal is expected to be completed this month, at which time Insignia Financial chief asset management officer Garry Mulcahy will step down from the JANA board, alongside the ASX-listed firm's other representative.

JANA and MLC have had a relationship for about two decades, having previously both been part of the broader NAB group. Several major changes occurred in that time, including in 2012 when MLC Implemented Consulting and JANA Implemented Consulting were combined under the JANA name, and in 2014 when MLC Investment Management was absorbed by JANA.

