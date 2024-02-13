Jailed adviser permanently banned by ASIC

A former financial adviser who was jailed for stealing more than $1 million from his clients' superannuation to feed a gambling problem is now permanently banned from the industry.

In September 2023, Mark Raymond Sebo was found guilty of misappropriating $1,056,685.18 from some of his clients' self-managed super funds.

Between July and August 2019, he was found to have used all the money to feed his gambling habit. At the time, he was sole director and shareholder of Platinum Perpetual Global Private Wealth. In September 2019, the firm's AFSL was cancelled in September 2019 after he was charged over the conduct by Western Australia police.

At that time, he was charged with eight counts of stealing. He was later charged with 36 counts in total and, upon being found guilty, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Now, ASIC has made two orders permanently banning him; under the Corporations Act and National Consumer Protection Act, ASIC can permanently ban someone who is convicted of fraud.

He can now never provide financial services; perform any function involved in carrying on a financial services business; control an entity that carries on a financial services business; engage in credit activities; perform any function involved in engaging in credit activities; or control another person who engages in credit activities, whether alone or alongside others.

The ban took effect on February 5.

When Sebo was convicted, Justice Lonsdale said: "I find that the offending was not just opportunistic. It was planned and it was persistent."

"You deliberately started out stealing money which roughly approximated or matched the amounts of your fees, and I find that that was calculated to deceive your clients into thinking that the money had been taken out of their accounts in error."