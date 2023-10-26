Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ISPT hires development lead, offloads asset

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 OCT 2023   12:15PM

Industry Super Property Trust (ISPT) has appointed to the newly created position of head of development - commercial, industrial, retail and mixed use. At the same time, it's sold a retail asset for $145 million.

Tom Waters has joined in the new role, coming across from Mirvac where he was most recently commercial development director for New South Wales. Prior to Mirvac, Waters worked with LendLease for 14 years.

Some of the projects he's worked on include Sydney's Barangaroo and the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art.

"Tom has a wealth of experience delivering complex, city-defining development projects," ISPT chief investment and development officer Will Walker said.

"We are proud to welcome Tom to ISPT to lead our development pipeline, as we unlock embedded value within our portfolio, and pursue high conviction sector opportunities to deliver investor returns."

His appointment comes as ISPT is seeking to offload several assets from its Core Fund. Just last week it said it was seeking buyers for four retail assets and one office building.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Today it announced it has sold 170 Queen Street, Brisbane - also known as 170 Queen Street Mall.

While it was not one of the five assets originally picked for divestments, it was acquired by a local private investor for $145 million.

The proceeds will be reinvested into the ISPT Core Fund's existing development pipeline.

The other assets it's looking to offload are Melbourne's GPO, The Strand Melbourne, Halls Head Central WA, Eastgate Bondi Junction, and 270 Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD.

Read more: Industry Super Property TrustTom WatersISPT Core FundLendLeaseWill Walker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ISPT to offload retail, office properties
ISPT targets success with revamped leadership
Aussie small caps, property funds in the red
Tattarang buys Australia's first Waldorf Astoria
Lendlease launches first BTR project in Australia
AMP Capital real estate investment chief joins MaxCap
HESTA, ISPT ink first direct healthcare property deal
ISPT appoints investment manager
New managing director for Lendlease Investment Management
ISPT selects new chief executive

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.