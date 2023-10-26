ISPT hires development lead, offloads asset

Industry Super Property Trust (ISPT) has appointed to the newly created position of head of development - commercial, industrial, retail and mixed use. At the same time, it's sold a retail asset for $145 million.

Tom Waters has joined in the new role, coming across from Mirvac where he was most recently commercial development director for New South Wales. Prior to Mirvac, Waters worked with LendLease for 14 years.

Some of the projects he's worked on include Sydney's Barangaroo and the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art.

"Tom has a wealth of experience delivering complex, city-defining development projects," ISPT chief investment and development officer Will Walker said.

"We are proud to welcome Tom to ISPT to lead our development pipeline, as we unlock embedded value within our portfolio, and pursue high conviction sector opportunities to deliver investor returns."

His appointment comes as ISPT is seeking to offload several assets from its Core Fund. Just last week it said it was seeking buyers for four retail assets and one office building.

Today it announced it has sold 170 Queen Street, Brisbane - also known as 170 Queen Street Mall.

While it was not one of the five assets originally picked for divestments, it was acquired by a local private investor for $145 million.

The proceeds will be reinvested into the ISPT Core Fund's existing development pipeline.

The other assets it's looking to offload are Melbourne's GPO, The Strand Melbourne, Halls Head Central WA, Eastgate Bondi Junction, and 270 Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD.