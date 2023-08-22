Newspaper icon
Superannuation

ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023   12:44PM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) are merging, announcing a new unified organisation to represent profit-to-member superannuation funds.

In a joint statement, ISA and AIST said the merged entity aims to champion super fund members, drawing on the combined legacy and achievements of both organisations to address systemic issues pertinent to superannuation and retirement.

"As balances grow and more members reach retirement age, the long-term interests of members are best served by a compelling voice that is focused on protecting and growing their savings," they said.

The boards of ISA and AIST are currently working to establish this unified entity.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean previously told Financial Standard about funds exploring merger opportunities, driven by seeking the best outcomes for members. Similarly, ISA is no exception to this prevailing trend.

"A unique operating model could potentially act as a unifying force within the profit-to-member funds sector, delivering benefits to a broader member base," Dean said at the time.

However, Dean also dismissed speculation, underlining that members' best interests was the core consideration for trustees' decision-making.

According to KPMG, five super fund mergers were announced in FY22, and 13 were finalised in FY21. The consultant noted this underscores superannuation funds' accelerating pursuit of inorganic growth, leveraging mergers to achieve better outcomes for members.

