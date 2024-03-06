Newspaper icon
Investment

Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024   12:27PM

Iress saw its share price skyrocket 15% as speculation swirled that a global private equity firm is keen on a buyout.

An article in the AFR claiming US private equity investor Thoma Bravo is eyeing Iress sent investors into a tailspin, bumping up the latter's share price from $7.89 at 3:45pm yesterday, when the piece went online, to a high of $9.06 about 10 minutes later, forcing trades to temporarily halt.

The article claimed that Thoma Bravo, with some US$134 billion in assets under management, enlisted Jarden Investment Bank co-chief executive Aidan Allen for advice, but "has not made a formal approach to the company or its defence adviser Goldman Sachs".

A prior article referenced stated that Iress chief executive Marcus Price "knew nothing of any potential bidders".

In response to the ASX's query asking if it is "aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market" on the share price aberration, Iress said "no".

"In relation to the news article, Iress is not in discussions or in receipt of a proposal in relation to a potential control transaction for Iress," Iress wrote, adding that is complying with the ASX's Listing Rule 3.1 Continuous disclosure.

The ASX-listed firm has been actively offloading business units that are not adding value to its core businesses of wealth, trading and market data, and superannuation.

It is currently divesting the mortgages business in the UK and recently sold the OneVue Platform Business to Praemium, while SS&C scooped up the managed funds administration business for $52 million.

Shortly after Price was appointed chief in 2022, he overhauled the executive team and laid out plans for the non-performing business units.

The 2023 financial reporting period saw Iress' net profit after tax (NPAT) plummet from a $52.7 million profit to a $137.5 million loss.

Iress' share price reached as high as $15.10 in 2021. It resumed trading this morning, opening at $8.36.

