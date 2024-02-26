Iress sells platforms business

Iress has offloaded its platform business with $4 billion in funds under advice (FUA) to another ASX-listed firm.

Praemium will soon be the new owner of Iress's OneVue Platform Business (IOPB), agreeing to pay $1 million in cash and an additional $20 million over 18 months if certain milestones are met.

IOPB offers financial products and services that include superannuation, non-superannuation, and custody and administration.

Last October, Iress sold its managed funds administration (MFA) business to SS&C for $52 million.

Iress took over OneVue, which provided administration platforms for managed funds, superannuation, and investments, in late 2020 for $115 million. OneVue had two core divisions: funds and platform services.

"Throughout the review process we have been impressed by the quality of the IOPB people and client base. The ability to transition IOPB's clients to our existing platform technology will generate superior client outcomes, material synergies and boost eps accretion for our shareholders," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"This is a highly strategic acquisition which adds greater scale and significantly enhances our ability to improve operating margins."

He expects Praemium's platform FUA to lift by 18% to $26.9 billion once the takeover completes.

Iress reported a $137 million loss in the first half of the 2024 financial year. It expects to gain $7 million in regulatory capital once the transaction finalises in April and will ultimately be used to retire debt.

Iress chief executive Marcus Price said the divestment is in line with its strategy of refocusing on core businesses of wealth, trading and market data, and superannuation. Iress is on track to divest its mortgages business in the UK.

"This transaction represents another milestone in our progress towards a simpler, more focused Iress. As part of our refreshed strategy, we are committed to streamlining operations, reducing costs and managing our portfolio of non-core assets for release of capital to reduce debt," he said.

"Praemium is one of Australia's leading investment platform providers, currently holding more than $22 billion in funds under administration. It is a natural home for the clients and employees of the Iress platform business and we are delighted to have reached an agreement today which is in the best interests of all parties."