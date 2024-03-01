Newspaper icon
Iress loses key wealth executive

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024   12:50PM

Amara Haqqani has quit the financial software and data firm after just six months as it struggles to lift profits.

The departure of Haqqani, chief product and operating officer for Iress' wealth business, comes as the firm reported a bottom-line loss of $137.5 million for the 2023 financial year.

Iress posted a net profit of $52.7 million the year before.

Haqqani has shifted roles three times in as many months as the advice software provider reshuffled its wealth leadership team to try and accelerate growth and boost its lagging share price.

She joined the firm last September as operating chief.

One month later, she was named interim chief executive of wealth, before landing a role as chief product and operating officer for that division's Asia Pacific business.

Essentially, she returned to her earlier role of operating chief but picked up the head of products job.

Haqqani arrived from Bennelong Funds Management, where, as chief client strategy officer, she oversaw product development and management, regulatory affairs, and corporate sustainability.

Earlier she spent two years at Milliman as a director of insights and strategy, following five years at Challenger, where she served as senior manager of retirement income policy for five years.

There, she covered a broad range of retirement income issues, including industry policy, superannuation, investments and risk management in retirement. During this time, she advised Jeremy Cooper, head of retirement income.

Haqqani previously worked as a compliance manager for RBC Global Asset Management and a product and relationship specialist at EQT Funds Management.

She spent five years at Aviva in similar roles.

Read more: IressAmara HaqqaniAvivaBennelong Funds ManagementChallengerEQT Funds ManagementJeremy CooperMillimanRBC Global Asset Management
