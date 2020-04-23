IOOF joins FEW corporate partner lineup

At a time when many organisations are limiting discretionary spending, IOOF is doing the opposite - signing on as the latest corporate partner to Financial Executive Women to provide staff with ongoing educational and professional support.

IOOF has joined FEW as a diamond partner in a move that also sees IOOF chief executive Renato Mota join the advocacy body's FEW Good Men initiative, volunteering to mentor senior members as they progress further in their careers.

Announcing the partnership, FEW founder Judith Beck said it is heartening to see IOOF recognise the importance of providing staff with support in these unprecedented times.

"People need support more than any other time I have seen in my 25-year plus career," she said.

The group recently launched FEW Connect, live streaming four sessions a week on a range of topics, free to members and staff of corporate partners.

"IOOF will now be able to provide this service to not only their women, but their men as well," Beck said.

Additionally, FEW executive director Alex Tullio said IOOF's decision to come on board at a time when many would rather wait until the pressures of COVID-19 pass speaks volumes.

Commenting on the move, Mota said: "At IOOF, we're fortunate to have many talented women at every level of our organisation... Our partnership with FEW is an exciting opportunity to provide our female talent with a broader network of experience and guidance, which is particularly important during the current unprecedented COVID-19 crisis."

Mota is set to discuss the partnership and more in today's FEW Connect session at 12pm.