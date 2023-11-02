Investor associations to unite

Retail investor advocates the Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) and the Australian Investors' Association (AIA) are planning to consolidate next year.

The boards of both groups have agreed to the amalgamation, with the AIA to close its organisation and be absorbed by the ASA.

The ASA board said it will ensure a smooth transition that maintains continuity of services to both organisations members, including membership transfer, ongoing member meetings and discussion groups, an expanded board, and a future branding review of the organisation.

Current AIA members will be offered complimentary ASA membership of the same duration as their existing membership.

"There is no doubt this is great news for not only ASA and AIA members, but the industry as a whole," the ASA board said.

"We will be able to provide larger and greater access to individual investors looking for an independent, knowledgeable and proven source of education and advocacy."

Meantime, the AIA board said the move is recognition of "the dynamic shifts in the financial industry."

"This is a pragmatic, forward-thinking step, driven by the objective of harnessing the collective strengths that will elevate financial literacy nationwide and safeguard the interests of individual investors," it said.

ASA chief executive Rachel Waterhouse said the amalgamation has been in the works for quite some time.

"I've been here for two and a half years and there's always been a conversation about the ASA and the AIA joining forces, but it was more around a partnership before," Waterhouse said.

"For example, the AIA are very strong in Queensland, so for about a year we've both been saying, 'If you're a member of either organisation, you can go to any of the member meeting and events'. But now it's turned into something much more powerful."

She added that there's a pre-existing alignment between both organisations in terms of purpose, vision, and values.

"Now we will be the go-to place for all retail investors and there's not that duplication between what both the organisations are doing," she said.