Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Investor associations to unite

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 NOV 2023   12:34PM

Retail investor advocates the Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) and the Australian Investors' Association (AIA) are planning to consolidate next year.

The boards of both groups have agreed to the amalgamation, with the AIA to close its organisation and be absorbed by the ASA.

The ASA board said it will ensure a smooth transition that maintains continuity of services to both organisations members, including membership transfer, ongoing member meetings and discussion groups, an expanded board, and a future branding review of the organisation.

Current AIA members will be offered complimentary ASA membership of the same duration as their existing membership.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"There is no doubt this is great news for not only ASA and AIA members, but the industry as a whole," the ASA board said.

"We will be able to provide larger and greater access to individual investors looking for an independent, knowledgeable and proven source of education and advocacy."

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Meantime, the AIA board said the move is recognition of "the dynamic shifts in the financial industry."

"This is a pragmatic, forward-thinking step, driven by the objective of harnessing the collective strengths that will elevate financial literacy nationwide and safeguard the interests of individual investors," it said.

ASA chief executive Rachel Waterhouse said the amalgamation has been in the works for quite some time.

"I've been here for two and a half years and there's always been a conversation about the ASA and the AIA joining forces, but it was more around a partnership before," Waterhouse said.

"For example, the AIA are very strong in Queensland, so for about a year we've both been saying, 'If you're a member of either organisation, you can go to any of the member meeting and events'. But now it's turned into something much more powerful."

She added that there's a pre-existing alignment between both organisations in terms of purpose, vision, and values.

"Now we will be the go-to place for all retail investors and there's not that duplication between what both the organisations are doing," she said.

Read more: ASAAIARachel Waterhouse
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG
AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead
Senate Committee rethinks franking credit changes
Ad hoc changes to super scare self-funded retirees: ASA
Rising interest rates tank life insurer performance
Equity Trustees names super head
What you read in 2022
Insignia revamps wrap platform
Insurance, retirement product excellence recognised
Resolution Life appoints new chief executive

Editor's Choice

Perpetual loses key executive to First Sentier

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Perpetual has appointed a new chief operating officer, as the incumbent takes on a new role with First Sentier Investors.

Hejaz rolls out Australia's first Sukuk ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
Islamic Finance provider Hejaz has launched Australia's first Sukuk active exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering retail investors a Shariah-compliant fixed income solution.

Janus Henderson to delist from ASX

ANDREW MCKEAN
Janus Henderson is set to delist from the ASX, saying the proportion of capital held through CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) has "declined significantly."

Investor associations to unite

CHLOE WALKER
Retail investor advocates the Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA) and the Australian Investors' Association (AIA) are planning to consolidate next year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.