Investment fraud accomplice charged

The executive assistant of former Perth unlicensed investment scheme boss Chris Marco has been charged with 34 counts of enabling or aiding fraud.

Linda Marissen appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court after it was alleged that she helped Marco defraud more than $29.5 million from six investors.

In July last year, Marco had 50 counts of fraud brought against him following an ASIC investigation that alleged he used an unregistered investment scheme to defraud $36.5 million from nine investors.

ASIC acted in the Federal Court to wind up the unregistered managed investment scheme operated by Marco and AMS Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd, the AMS Holdings Trust, in 2020.

The court heard that between February 2014 and October 2018 Marissen, who was employed by Marco as his executive assistant, assisted him in the swindle.

Marissen was released on bail and is next required to appear in the Stirling Garden Magistrates Court in July.

The maximum penalty for each offence of fraud under the Criminal Code WA is seven years' imprisonment or 10 years if the person deceived is over 60 years old.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.