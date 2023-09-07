Investing in research generates threefold economic output

A major independent study has found that every dollar invested in Australian research generates $3.32 in returns.

An independent report by ACIL Allen shows that research funded by the Australian Research Council (ARC) is varied and has a range of economic, social, environmental, cultural and research capacity impacts.

Since some impacts are difficult to quantify and monetise, the economic analysis only captures the direct and indirect economic impacts, the report notes. Once qualitative assessments such as research capacity, social, environmental and cultural impacts are considered, the value of the National Competitive Grants Program (NCGP) is likely much higher than estimated.

The report tracks the impacts of $13.7 billion in ARC funding over two decades, from 2002 to 2021.

Findings show that NCGP research funding generated substantial economic activity, producing $184.3 billion in higher economic output (GDP) for Australia. This is equivalent to a $33.6 billion increase in present value, approximately 1.5% of Australia's current GDP.

Funding research also raised the real income of Australians by $152.5 billion - a cumulative increase in the real income of Australians. The value of this impact is equivalent to a one-time increase in the average income of Australians by approximately $1171 per person.

The funding created 6570 full-time jobs per year across Australia. It is projected that a total of 295,673 employee years of direct and indirect jobs will be created in Australia by the NCGP.

ARC chief executive Judi Zielke said the report shows NCGP is value for money and delivers exceptional outcomes, with every $1 of research that the ARC funds generating $3.32 in economic output back into the Australian community.

"The report is based on economy-wide modelling, survey data, in-depth case studies, and consultations with Australia's university and research peak bodies and international funding agencies," she said.

"It highlights how ARC-funded research has built Australia's research capability and improved outcomes for critical technology and communications, environmental sustainability, food supply chains, social policy and First Nations peoples."

Case studies such as the Onshore Lobster Aquaculture research project towards a more sustainable lobster industry is expected to generate 1000 jobs and export earnings of up to $100 million per year by 2032.

Funding research can also generate social benefits. The project "Changing the law to protect survivors of domestic and family violence", led to changes to domestic and family violence laws in Queensland and South Australia, improving the responsiveness and efficiency of the legal system.

EY chief sustainability officer Mat Nelson commented that research and development (R&D) is under-funded in Australia, particularly within the decarbonisation space.

"We are probably under investing in R&D around decarbonisation technology but more importantly, we are under investing in commercialisation of new technology in the decarb [decarbonisation] space," he said.

"As an example, Australia was an early leader in innovation in battery storage but now China has taken over as the global leader. This was a missed opportunity."

Georgia King-Siem, KPMG enterprise partner and innovation policy lead, said the analysis of ARC research funding revealed that investors need to look beyond financial returns on investing in research and development, to other qualitative societal impacts.

"It's pleasing to see the recent impact assessment of ARC funded research measure more than just the direct economic or monetary benefits. When analysing the cost and benefits of support programs, there is a tendency to limit the economic impact to more easily quantifiable amounts. For instance the cost of the R&D Tax Incentive is often measured as the cost of the tax benefit received by claimants plus the cost of administration (by both claimants and the agencies that administer it)," she said.

"However this cost doesn't take into account taxes recovered downstream (income tax from employees, reduction to franking credits, etc.). Further measuring the benefits such as the 'spill-over effect' is difficult, but not impossible. On that basis and without being able to comment on the $1:$3.32 figure arrived in the report, there is little doubt that government support for research and development provides a greater return than is often reported."