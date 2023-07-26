Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks

Life and general insurance companies are withstanding the shocks of inflation as investors look to the sector as a shield from wider economic uncertainties.

Financial advice firms that specialise in life insurance are experiencing solid demand from buyers, according to the latest Radar Results figures, which values them higher compared to a year ago.

A risk firm with clients aged 55 to 60 years old is currently selling at 2.1x-2.5x, up from 2.x to 2.3x from FY2022. A risk firm with clients who are aged 61 and older is currently selling at 1.0x to 1.5x.

"The last 80 sale transactions we have been involved with over 12 months show evidence of higher prices being paid," Radar Results chief executive John Birt said.

"Every time, we get a risk insurance business, it will be sold within about 24 hours."

Birt added that the reason why there is such a high demand for life insurance businesses is because they are not affected by stock markets downturns or other global catastrophes such as wars.

"Risk businesses generally move up with CPI, which is about 5% per annum at the moment," he said.

The sharp increase in global inflation has been largely driven by government stimulus at the onset of the global pandemic, in addition to supply chain bottlenecks, central banks tinkering with monetary policy and the invasion of Ukraine.

Birt said many life policies are written based on step premiums. Despite the current backdrop, step premiums tend to "step up" and increase every year as policyholders age.

"So as the clients get older, premiums go up, and life insurance companies are paid more commission," he said.

As early as eight to 10 years ago, insurers became more aggressive. Level premiums also have seen their base rates lift by 10%-20% right across the board, Birt said.

Among general insurers, an analysis by KPMG calculates providers' profit jumped 42% to $4.95 billion in 2022, largely dictated by higher premiums.

Fidelity International is benefitting from its holding in ASX-listed general insurer Suncorp, according to head of investments for Australasia Paul Taylor.

"Within financial services, we have a definite preference for insurance over banking," he said.

"Many Australians are seeing their home and car insurance premiums increase substantially because a lot of capital is coming out of that market and a lot of payments are being made, which means it's a really tight market."

Casey McLean, portfolio manager for the Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund, said: "We are also experiencing a high level of natural disasters, both in Australia and in markets like the US, which pushes up claims inflation, reinsurance rates and ultimately insurance premiums."

Further, McLean said a higher interest rate environment means insurers can earn good returns on the investment of premiums.

"Overall, the outlook for their earnings looks pretty strong over the medium term," McLean said.