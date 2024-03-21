Newspaper icon
Investment

Institutional investors shift gears amid 'new market regime'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAR 2024   12:50PM

Nuveen's latest global institutional investor survey shows that investors are adjusting risk management and asset allocation strategies due to geopolitical tensions, higher rates, market volatility, and upcoming elections, with three themes dominating their focus.

The first theme from the survey of more than 800 institutional investors, which manage US$18 trillion, was a strong appetite for exposure to energy innovations and infrastructure projects.

Over half of global investors (55%) believe that they can significantly influence the energy transition through their investments. Most are already invested or looking to invest in alternative energy, meanwhile 51% are interested in new infrastructure projects such as energy storage and grids.

Notably, pension funds in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region showed above-average interest in nature-based solutions.

Nuveen's head of global client group Mike Perry said investor's view government policy and technical innovation as "the biggest tailwinds" for investments in the energy transition this year.

On the flip side, politicisation is considered the biggest headwind by 39% of investors, underscoring the importance of "partnering with active managers who have robust experience" sourcing the most attractive opportunities.

The second theme was private credit and private equity being prioritised as well as growing allocations to alternatives.

Over the next five years, 59% of investors in APAC plan to increase their allocations to private credit and private equity. Public pensions are leading the way, with the vast majority planning to bolster their private investments over that period.

"Lastly, as a way to position themselves to take advantage of these timely opportunities, investors are holding portions of their portfolios in higher-quality, liquid fixed income instruments," Perry said.

Nearly two thirds of investors surveyed said there is a new market regime that is reshaping how they manage risk and return. They also forecasted a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

As a result, many investors are decreasing their equity exposure and shifting towards high-quality public and private fixed income. Nearly half of investors plan to increase allocations to investment-grade fixed income, possibly due to expectations of an economic slowdown.

"Across all fixed income segments, corporate debt is attracting interest from investors. Corporates were the top choice for investors allocating to investment-grade and below investment-grade fixed income markets as well as private fixed income markets," Perry said.

"Investors are seeing greater value than before in these fixed-rate debt instruments."

