Insignia revamps wrap platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022   12:42PM

Insignia Financial has made enhancements to its advised super, pension, and investment Expand wrap products, affording financial advisers greater management flexibility.

As part of its simplification and transformation program, Insignia has introduced new product names aligned to Expand. Insignia's full and sophisticated wrap product offering has been renamed Expand Extra. Meanwhile, IOOF Essential has become Expand Essential.

Expand is underpinned by Insignia's proprietary contemporary platform technology, Evolve.

Insignia Financial general manager advisory solutions Cameron Spittle said the enhancements were developed in consultation with advisers with an aim to directly meet their evolving needs.

"We are delighted to announce these exciting enhancements to continue to support advisers through the advice implementation process, manage their business, and improve their clients' investment outcomes and financial wellbeing," Spittle said.

"We have strong momentum in our transformation journey and will continue to invest in, build, and deliver contemporary product solutions and tools."

The new client experience includes a mobile app that enables clients to securely view their accounts and provides access to all the features of Expand Online.

The Expand app allows clients to check transactions, performance, and current investment options. They can also review and make changes to their beneficiaries, personal details, and communications.

Further, new pricing has been introduced on the Expand products; the new pricing structure applies to all new accounts.

Expand Essential has a 0.1% administration fee with a cap of $1000 and a flat account keeping fee of $90 per annum. Expand Extra has a fee cap of $1925, an account keeping fee of $180 per annum, and the capability to link up to six family-accounts.

Meanwhile, Expand Extra clients will have access to more managed investments; most of the listed investments in the S&P All Ordinaries Index, plus several NAB term deposits.

MLC Life Insurance has been added to the retail insurance offer for super clients, to complement the existing panel of AIA, TAL, and Zurich.

Among other changes developed in partnership with advisers, clients now have the option of choosing their preferred dates for pension payments and direct debits.

Spittle added: "As we consolidate our brands, we've taken the opportunity to create a more contemporary look and feel to match the enhanced offer."

"We are providing a simpler, more modern brand experience for advisers and their clients, built on our market-leading platform."

Read more: Insignia FinancialExpand ExtraCameron SpittleExpand OnlineAIAEvolveIOOFMLC Life InsuranceS&P All Ordinaries IndexTALZurich
