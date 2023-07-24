Insignia offloads investment bonds unit

Insignia Financial has divested its investment bonds business for $40 million to Australian Unity in a bid to pay off debt.

Australian Unity's subsidiary Lifeplan Friendly Society will take over Insignia's investment bond business, which operates under IOOF Ltd, valued at $1.1 billion.

The total consideration of $40 million comprises $36 million in cash paid upon completion, and a contingent amount of up to $4 million payable 12 months after completion, which is subject to the transition of clients and funds under management to Australian Unity. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

In the 2022 financial year, IOOF made a $23.2 million loss thanks largely to a massive $128.5 million net fair value loss on its assets. It made a profit of $45.6 million in the prior financial year.

"The investment bond business is considered adjacent to Insignia Financial's core strategic priorities and the sale will provide improved business focus and clarity, while IOOF's policy holders will benefit from joining the Australian Unity Group which is committed to growing and investing in the investment bond sector over the long term," Insignia said.

Insignia said the proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce net debt.

Australian Unity chief executive for wealth and capital markets Esther Kerr said the acquisition will strengthen the group's "position as a leader in investment bonds with a customer base of more than 180,000 and estimated funds under management of more than $3.2 billion".

"People use investment bonds to prepare for a variety of key life events, such as education, housing, health and aged care, and estate planning and we look forward to working with Insignia to ensure a smooth transition for IOOF policyholders," Kerr said.

The life and superannuation unit offers investment bonds, funeral bonds, and education savings plans. It had $2.3 billion in FUM as at 30 June 2022.