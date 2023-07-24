Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Insignia offloads investment bonds unit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 JUL 2023   12:24PM

Insignia Financial has divested its investment bonds business for $40 million to Australian Unity in a bid to pay off debt.

Australian Unity's subsidiary Lifeplan Friendly Society will take over Insignia's investment bond business, which operates under IOOF Ltd, valued at $1.1 billion.

The total consideration of $40 million comprises $36 million in cash paid upon completion, and a contingent amount of up to $4 million payable 12 months after completion, which is subject to the transition of clients and funds under management to Australian Unity. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

In the 2022 financial year, IOOF made a $23.2 million loss thanks largely to a massive $128.5 million net fair value loss on its assets. It made a profit of $45.6 million in the prior financial year.

"The investment bond business is considered adjacent to Insignia Financial's core strategic priorities and the sale will provide improved business focus and clarity, while IOOF's policy holders will benefit from joining the Australian Unity Group which is committed to growing and investing in the investment bond sector over the long term," Insignia said.

Insignia said the proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce net debt.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Australian Unity chief executive for wealth and capital markets Esther Kerr said the acquisition will strengthen the group's "position as a leader in investment bonds with a customer base of more than 180,000 and estimated funds under management of more than $3.2 billion".

"People use investment bonds to prepare for a variety of key life events, such as education, housing, health and aged care, and estate planning and we look forward to working with Insignia to ensure a smooth transition for IOOF policyholders," Kerr said.

The life and superannuation unit offers investment bonds, funeral bonds, and education savings plans. It had $2.3 billion in FUM as at 30 June 2022.

Read more: Australian UnityIOOFInsignia FinancialEsther KerrLifeplan Friendly Society
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP 2023: Countdown is on
Australian Unity buys up hospital land
Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving
Large AFSLs lead advice complaints: AFCA
Labor advances super performance test changes
OnePath fined over MySuper bungle
Geoff Lloyd to chair Stake
Australians prioritise financial independence: Research
Insignia bolsters executive leadership team
Skynet fraudster terminated by ASIC

Editor's Choice

Spaceship secures $6m, plans new offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
With stop orders revoked, Spaceship is back in business and planning the launch of a new investment service, buoyed by an additional $6 million in funding.

Treasury to 'modernise' individual tax residency rules

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury is proposing to revamp individual tax residency rules with a two-pronged approach and has opened up the changes for consultation.

Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer has outlined its ambition to accelerate growth in the APAC region, appointing Cathy Hales as its chief executive of Wealth Pacific.

Super sector falling behind in cyber security: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI
EY cybersecurity leader for financial services Rohit Rao says the superannuation sector is lagging when it comes to cybersecurity processes, adding that increased consolidation has created more risk.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.