Insignia Financial touts strong start to FY24, simplification

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 JAN 2024   12:01PM

Insignia Financial has reported more than $300 billion in funds and named a chief client officer to run the newly created client wellbeing arm as it progresses its simplification strategy.

In a quarterly update, Insignia said its funds under management and administration grew by $7.5 billion to hit $300.6 billion at the end of 2023. The growth was seen in its funds under admin, which increased by nearly $10 billion, including $1.8 billion being transferred over by HUB24.

In contrast, its funds under management took a tumble, shedding $2.2 billion due to a combination of $1.7 billion in net outflows and a $1 billion decrease related to the divestment of its investment bonds unit, offset by market performance.

The outflows were from existing institutional clients, with $1.2 billion taken from Antares Fixed Income alone by clients using its strategies for short-term liquidity. There were also no new mandates won in the quarter, Insignia said.

However, it did see strong gains in its managed accounts offering, including a record $251 million net flow in October and a 20.9% year on year increase in the number of investor accounts using them.

"We have made a strong start to the financial year and solid progress on the FY24-26 strategic initiatives announced in July 2023," chief executive Renato Mota, who is set to depart next month, said.

"We continue to see strong momentum in flows into our flagship and workplace platforms. However, we have experienced outflows from MLC Wrap ahead of transition to the contemporary Evolve platform in April."

Among the group's strategic initiatives is the client wellbeing division it created last year. Today Insignia confirmed it is to be led by Chris Weldon. He was previously Insignia's chief transformation officer, but will now oversee the professional services advice teams, advice enablement services, consumer and commercial marketing, and member engagement and wellbeing.

Another of its key initiatives, its new advice services partnership model, is progressing well, Insignia said. Known as Rhombus Advisory, the model is expected to be implemented by July with advisers reportedly embracing the equity participation idea.

Though, Insignia did lose many advisers in the quarter. While it was primarily due to the sale of Millennium3, which saw more than 150 transfer to WT Financial, a further 27 were lost because of businesses sold or exiting.

Aware Super appoints head of public market equities

ANDREW MCKEAN
Aware Super has appointed former Vanguard and BlackRock portfolio manager Agnes Hong as its new head of public market equities.

UBS welcomes head of wholesale

CHLOE WALKER
Thira Ngoeun has been appointed as UBS Asset Management's head of wholesale client coverage, Australia.

500 jobs to be axed at abrdn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The manager will cut 10% of its workforce as part of a cost cutting exercise following significant outflows in the second half of 2023.

