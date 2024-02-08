Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Insignia Financial names chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 FEB 2024   8:51AM

Scott Hartley will succeed Renato Mota as chief executive of Insignia Financial, effective March 1.

The appointment follows weeks of speculation, during which time Hartley was tipped most likely to nab the role. It will be a return of sorts for Hartley, who has previously worked in corporate and institutional wealth at MLC/NAB Wealth, which is now part of Insignia.

Hartley was most recently chief executive of AMP's short-lived Australian Wealth Management business, which was dissolved into the wider business in May last year. Just months after taking on the role, he famously made sweeping changes, restructuring the division, appointing a new leadership team and reportedly axing several jobs.

Prior to joining AMP, Hartley served as chief executive of Sunsuper for five years.

"Scott joins at a pivotal point in the business and his appointment is key to providing a fresh perspective as we continue into the next phase of executing on our strategy," Insignia chair Allan Griffiths said.

"Scott's deep experience and strategic leadership will be critical as we continue to build on our established foundations and move forward with clarity and focus on the opportunities our market position and capabilities provide.

"On behalf of the board I would like to welcome Scott and look forward to working together. I would also like to express my gratitude to Renato for his 20 years of service and dedication to the organisation, five of which as chief executive."

Hartley will join Insignia on February 26 before stepping into the new role next month. His total fixed salary will be $1.275 million, including superannuation. He is also eligible to receive bonuses of up to 170% of his salary.

For his part, he said he is honoured to have been selected to lead Insignia.

"Insignia Financial is uniquely positioned in the industry, with capabilities in advice, platforms, superannuation, and asset management, and a strong client focused culture which can be leveraged to create value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, clients, advisers, and members," Hartley said.

"Insignia has an exciting future and I look forward to working with the Insignia team to accelerate execution of Insignia's strategy."

BlackRock appoints Aussie head, builds out NZ business

CHLOE WALKER
Former deputy of head BlackRock Australasia Jason Collins will step into the role of head of Australia. This comes as the global fund manager prepares to open a New Zealand office.

Betashares to launch Nasdaq ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian fund manager expects to launch two new Nasdaq ETFs on the ASX later this month, as new data shows more financial advisers than ever are using them in client portfolios.

ASIC issues interim stop orders against Keystone

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Keystone Asset Management has been told to stop offering the Shield Master Fund due to concerns about misleading statements and inadequate disclosures in the fund's documentation.

Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity

ANDREW MCKEAN
Fund selectors, wary of an AI bubble, still believe in its longevity, with some viewing it as an opportunity bigger than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) survey.

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
