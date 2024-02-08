Insignia Financial names chief executive

Scott Hartley will succeed Renato Mota as chief executive of Insignia Financial, effective March 1.

The appointment follows weeks of speculation, during which time Hartley was tipped most likely to nab the role. It will be a return of sorts for Hartley, who has previously worked in corporate and institutional wealth at MLC/NAB Wealth, which is now part of Insignia.

Hartley was most recently chief executive of AMP's short-lived Australian Wealth Management business, which was dissolved into the wider business in May last year. Just months after taking on the role, he famously made sweeping changes, restructuring the division, appointing a new leadership team and reportedly axing several jobs.

Prior to joining AMP, Hartley served as chief executive of Sunsuper for five years.

"Scott joins at a pivotal point in the business and his appointment is key to providing a fresh perspective as we continue into the next phase of executing on our strategy," Insignia chair Allan Griffiths said.

"Scott's deep experience and strategic leadership will be critical as we continue to build on our established foundations and move forward with clarity and focus on the opportunities our market position and capabilities provide.

"On behalf of the board I would like to welcome Scott and look forward to working together. I would also like to express my gratitude to Renato for his 20 years of service and dedication to the organisation, five of which as chief executive."

Hartley will join Insignia on February 26 before stepping into the new role next month. His total fixed salary will be $1.275 million, including superannuation. He is also eligible to receive bonuses of up to 170% of his salary.

For his part, he said he is honoured to have been selected to lead Insignia.

"Insignia Financial is uniquely positioned in the industry, with capabilities in advice, platforms, superannuation, and asset management, and a strong client focused culture which can be leveraged to create value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, clients, advisers, and members," Hartley said.

"Insignia has an exciting future and I look forward to working with the Insignia team to accelerate execution of Insignia's strategy."