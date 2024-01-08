Insignia Financial class action dismissed by court

Just days before Christmas, an Insignia Financial shareholder class action borne out of the Royal Commission was dismissed, with the judge saying there was no evidence provided to prove the group breached disclosure requirements.

The class action was commenced in February 2020 by Shine Lawyers, claiming shareholders had suffered material losses because of failures by management.

The group was accused of breaching its continuous disclosure obligations and engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct between March 2014 and July 2015 because it did not disclose to the market material information that it was or ought to have been aware of. This included issues with existing infrastructure and its Research team, instances of suspected insider trading, plagiarism of third-party research, and further compliance breaches.

The action alleged this lack of disclosure resulted in investors paying inflated prices for their shares, which later dropped in value due to the Royal Commission and other circumstances.

The accusations were rejected by the Honourable Justice Anderson on 20 December 2023, saying: "The evidence as a whole, does not rise to the level of establishing a problem with IOOF's culture, systems, governance and compliance during the Relevant Period."

The judge said it was not adequately demonstrated that issues cited, including certain Bridges financial adviser bans, had any impact on the company's share price. It was also pointed out by the judge that some of the issues raised as evidence were public knowledge, not information withheld by the group.

In all, it was determined that Insignia did not contravene the Corporations Act, nor did it "engage in misleading or deceptive conduct by silence."

Shine Lawyers acknowledged the court's decision in relation to the class action, saying it is carefully reviewing the judgment. It added that it is also considering an appeal and will provide an update in due course.

Litigation Lending backed the action and is liable for any costs.