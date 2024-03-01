Newspaper icon
Investment

Insight Investment Consultants rebrands

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAR 2024   12:47PM

Insight Investment Consultants will now be known as Genium Investment Partners, as it expands its offering to include research ratings.

The firm, which was founded in 2013, is rolling out the rebrand as it works to become a full-service research house, believing the local market is ready for an alternative research ratings solution.

"The word Genium is an articulation of what we offer - intelligent solutions for our clients, grounded in genuine quality, rigour and conviction," Genium founder and co-chief executive Chris Lioutas said.

"We offer a genuine tailored consulting service from investment committee representation to a fully outsourced CIO solution. We will partner with clients and take time to understand their needs before identifying the services we can offer to best serve those needs."

Genium said its new offer will be differentiated as senior, experienced analysts will always participate in reviews; reports will be concise and outline key decision-making points for financial advisers; and the business is owned and managed by the local staff.

Its research portal is user-friendly, and the firm is focused on quality of research rather than quantity, it added.

The research ratings service will be overseen by head of research Tim Murphy, who is also now taking on the role of co-chief executive at Genium.

Murphy said it's an exciting time to be launching the offering.

"We've listened to the needs of advisers and licensees in recent months and have developed a robust process and technology systems to support our new research offering that we are confident will appeal to a wide audience," he said.

Meantime, to further support the expansion, Leo Mauceri has been promoted to general manager, strategy and operations. He joined the firm in August 2023 as a senior investment consultant and has also held strategy roles with MLC Asset Management and NAB Wealth and was a research manager at ANZ.

Genium will also soon hire a senior investment consultant, a business development manager, and two senior research analysts.

