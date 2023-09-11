Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Industry high flyers join JANA board

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 11 SEP 2023   11:58AM

Australia's largest investment consultancy, JANA has added two new independent directors to the board.

Margie Seale brings a wealth of board experience from the corporate and financial services sector.

She currently serves as a non-executive director of Westpac Banking Corporation and Scentre Group and has previously held non-executive director roles at Telstra and Bank of Queensland.

Before her board career, Seale was managing director of publishing company Random House Australia and New Zealand for more than a decade, delivering record profits while successfully making the transition from an entirely print world to a market in which digital is central to success.

The second recruit, Tracey Ah Hee, brings three decades of experience in data and analytics, digital transformation and customer experience management.

She has worked in Australia and the US for organisations including Genroe and KPMG.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

In addition to joining the JANA board, Ah Hee also serves as a non-executive director on the board of FinClear and is on the FCX Advisory Board,

She has worked for Rainmaker, CoreLogic International and KPMG.

JANA chair Fiona Dunn welcomed the two new additions to the JANA board.

"We are delighted to announce the appointments of Margie Seale and Tracy Ah Hee to our board of directors,' she said adding that they bring a unique range of knowledge and expertise to JANA.

"Ms Seale has extensive experience in companies undergoing change as well as both managing and governing complex organisations. Her proven business acumen and decision-making through economic cycles and market disruption will be invaluable as JANA looks to help clients increase their competitive edge and navigate complex investment landscapes.

"Ms Ah Hee has been at the forefront of technological changes and data analytics for over three decades and will be pivotal in supporting JANA's ongoing digital transformation program to optimise client performance and scale our business."

Dunn added that JANA is committed to fostering diversity of thought, which has consistently underpinned decision-making, helped drive positive client outcomes and shaped long-term sustainable growth.

"In Ms Seale and Ms Ah Hee, we are privileged to welcome individuals who bring expertise from working across a wide range of industries. Their addition to the board strengthens our position as we continue to support clients in managing risk and attaining strong, sustainable investment outcomes."

Seale said she was keen to apply her experience across industries and governance frameworks to support JANA in its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of Australians.

Speaking on her new role, Ah Hee said, "Rapid technology innovations, increasing focus on data security and more sophisticated customer demands have made it very complex for companies to achieve profitable growth."

"I look forward to applying my expertise in data, analytics, digital and customer transformation to JANA and our clients."

The new directors will join Jim Lamborn and John Coombe, both of whom hold executive director roles on the JANA Investment Advisers board.

Read more: Margie SealeKPMGFiona DunnJANA Investment AdvisersFinClearGenroeJim LambornJohn CoombeScentre GroupTelstraWestpac Banking Corporation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Saxo APAC asset management lead exits
Longevity risk is big super's biggest failure: Podcast
Talent attraction key to family office growth: KPMG
ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation
Frontier adds two consultants
Magellan performance halves across the board
APIR reports surge in new financial products
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
New product lead at Equip Super
NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super introduces insurance admin fee

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
In a move that will see members' costs go up, Spirit Super is introducing an insurance administration fee at the end of the month.

Centuria wins $500m mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Centuria Capital has secured a $500 million mandate from a mystery US private investment firm to invest in industrials.

New head of infrastructure at VFMC

ELIZABETH FRY
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has promoted Stephen Baker to head of infrastructure following the retirement of Adrian Best.

TAL launches new look Accelerated Protection range

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TAL has given its Accelerated Protection series a makeover, redesigning its products and increasing upfront affordability.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.