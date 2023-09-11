Industry high flyers join JANA board

Australia's largest investment consultancy, JANA has added two new independent directors to the board.

Margie Seale brings a wealth of board experience from the corporate and financial services sector.

She currently serves as a non-executive director of Westpac Banking Corporation and Scentre Group and has previously held non-executive director roles at Telstra and Bank of Queensland.

Before her board career, Seale was managing director of publishing company Random House Australia and New Zealand for more than a decade, delivering record profits while successfully making the transition from an entirely print world to a market in which digital is central to success.

The second recruit, Tracey Ah Hee, brings three decades of experience in data and analytics, digital transformation and customer experience management.

She has worked in Australia and the US for organisations including Genroe and KPMG.

In addition to joining the JANA board, Ah Hee also serves as a non-executive director on the board of FinClear and is on the FCX Advisory Board,

She has worked for Rainmaker, CoreLogic International and KPMG.

JANA chair Fiona Dunn welcomed the two new additions to the JANA board.

"We are delighted to announce the appointments of Margie Seale and Tracy Ah Hee to our board of directors,' she said adding that they bring a unique range of knowledge and expertise to JANA.

"Ms Seale has extensive experience in companies undergoing change as well as both managing and governing complex organisations. Her proven business acumen and decision-making through economic cycles and market disruption will be invaluable as JANA looks to help clients increase their competitive edge and navigate complex investment landscapes.

"Ms Ah Hee has been at the forefront of technological changes and data analytics for over three decades and will be pivotal in supporting JANA's ongoing digital transformation program to optimise client performance and scale our business."

Dunn added that JANA is committed to fostering diversity of thought, which has consistently underpinned decision-making, helped drive positive client outcomes and shaped long-term sustainable growth.

"In Ms Seale and Ms Ah Hee, we are privileged to welcome individuals who bring expertise from working across a wide range of industries. Their addition to the board strengthens our position as we continue to support clients in managing risk and attaining strong, sustainable investment outcomes."

Seale said she was keen to apply her experience across industries and governance frameworks to support JANA in its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of Australians.

Speaking on her new role, Ah Hee said, "Rapid technology innovations, increasing focus on data security and more sophisticated customer demands have made it very complex for companies to achieve profitable growth."

"I look forward to applying my expertise in data, analytics, digital and customer transformation to JANA and our clients."

The new directors will join Jim Lamborn and John Coombe, both of whom hold executive director roles on the JANA Investment Advisers board.