Industry fund chief named Fund Executive of the Year

Industry fund chief named Fund Executive of the YearBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023 12:37PM
Read more: FEAL, Sunsuper, QSuper, T. Rowe Price, Bernard Reilly, Andrew Fraser, Darren Hall, Australian Retirement Trust, Brian Delaney
The chief executive of Australia's second largest industry superannuation fund has taken out the FEAL Fund Executive of the Year award.
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) chief executive Bernard Reilly has received the accolade, recognised for his role in the merger of Sunsuper and QSuper, which led to the formation of ART.
In acknowledgement of his contribution to ART and the superannuation industry, Reilly was awarded a $30,000 education grant by award sponsor T. Rowe Price.
FEAL chair Brian Delaney said: "Bernard's leadership has taken two already strong funds that were locally focussed through a complex and high-stakes merger process to create a fund that now ranks as one of the largest pension funds."
Similarly, ART chair Andrew Fraser commended Reilly for overseeing what he termed "the biggest and most complex merger in Australian superannuation history" upon assuming the role of chief executive at Sunsuper.
"The merger of these two funds brought many challenges owing to their significant size, distinct histories, different operating models, and diverse member profiles, all compounded by the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic," Fraser said.
"Amidst this challenging environment, Bern demonstrated exceptional leadership by adeptly navigating the complexities and successfully launching ART. Despite the hurdles of evolving work practices, geopolitical tensions, and natural disasters, such as the devastating Brisbane floods, Bern's resilience and competence prevailed, resulting in the successful launch of ART."
Fraser further complemented Reilly for his understanding of global asset management and extensive experience in superannuation, funds management, and enterprise-wide changes.
T. Rowe Price head of distribution for Australia Darren Hall congratulated Reilly on receiving the honour in recognition of his vision and adaptability leading the complex merger that formed ART.
"Despite a challenging environment, Bernard kept an innovative, member-focused approach guiding ART's launch and growth. His leadership embodies the spirit of the award," Hall said.
The merger between Sunsuper and QSuper involved the collaboration of over 2500 team members, the inception of a new investment strategy, and the roll-out of a refreshed brand. Today, ART manages over $240 billion assets, serving 2.2 million members.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Cbus appoints new head of portfolio strategies|
Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs|
ACCC slams door on ANZ, Suncorp deal|
PGIM client group lead in sudden departure|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD