Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:38PM

New research reveals that indexed strategies are on track to reach $1 trillion by 2026 and will account for one-quarter of the funds management universe.

Rainmaker Information's Institutional roundup report found that indexed investing in Australia last year reached almost $760 billion or 23% of total funds under management (FUM).

The majority (79%) of indexed FUM is held in growth assets. Some 37% of FUM invested is held in equities, growing 30% in the last five years.

"Indexing routinely grows one-third faster than the broad investment market," Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

"Within some asset classes, this will make indexing the default investment style, adding pressure on the business models of active managers."

The research shows that exchange-traded funds (ETF) comprise 4% of the whole investment market - though it is 18% of the total indexed FUM.

"It's clear that the growth of ETFs goes nowhere near explaining the indexing phenomenon. Instead, the power of ETFs is that they dramatically simplify how retail and wholesale investors can access the low-cost, high-value investment sector," he said.

In the 12 months to September 30, Rainmaker found that ETFs recorded net flows of $10.8 billion. Managed funds, however, had negative net flows of $26.8 billion.

State Street Global Advisors, Vanguard, and BlackRock account for 68% of the total indexed FUM.

"The 'Big-3' hold 73% in international equities but 58% in Australian equities, while in asset classes with low indexing ratios the 'Big-3' concentration is even greater, surpassing 80%," said Dunnin.

