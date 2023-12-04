Newspaper icon
Income investors to thrive in 2024: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023   12:37PM

For new money, the current income landscape is the most attractive it's been in at least a decade, according to Morningstar chief investment officer Matt Wacher.

Wacher, who shared his top investment ideas in Morningstar wealth's 2024 outlook report, said the recent large-scale reset in interest rates presents an excellent opportunity for income-producing assets.

"All investors need to consider interest rates. It impacts stocks, bonds, property, and cash," Wacher said.

"Now that we've seen a major move in interest rates, we seek to help investors understand the new landscape- finding opportunities for tomorrow, not yesterday."

According to the report, interest rates have increased from practically zero across the developed world (even negative in some cases) and broadly reset at the 4-4.5% level, depending on the country.

"This shift has upended the investing landscape as we knew it, with opportunities and risks worth delving into," Wacher said.

"We have a specific focus on income-producing assets, with their yields undergoing noticeable changes."

The report suggested investors can benefit from understanding how to navigate shifts in base rates, while also being aware of risks involved.

"We've seen significant price falls in asset classes that were historically considered 'low-risk' by textbook definitions, including the Morningstar Australia 10+ Yr Treasury Bond Index which is down -36.8% from 31 December 2020 to 15 November 2023," it said.

The report also noted opportunities exist at the shorter end of the yield curve for investors with a short time horizon, while dividends may appeal to those prioritising a longer horizon.

"However, we've not seen the same uptick in dividend yields as we've seen in fixed-income yields," it said.

Over the period between November 2020 and November 2023, the yield on the Morningstar US Core Bond Index experienced a significant rise from 1.2% to 5.4%.

However, the dividend yield of the Morningstar US Market Index increased only slightly from 1.2% to 1.5% over the same period.

According to the report, selecting dividend-paying stocks carefully is essential while avoiding the risk of dividend cuts.

It recommended financials, UK equities, and infrastructure as the areas that offer attractive dividends.

Wacher said it's important to understand that the "majority of the positive in income-producing assets comes from price moves, not rises in dividends or new bond issuance."

"However, for all future money invested, you'll access better yields, along with a gradual improvement from new issuance."

