Inaugural FAAA award winners named

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) revealed the recipients of its 2023 awards, including Adviser of the Year and Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year.

Celebrating its first awards gala dinner as a merged entity in Adelaide overnight, the FAAA named Burcheart founder and managing director Sacha Burchgart the Adviser of the Year.

According to the FAAA, the judges said that not only is Burchgart highly technically competent, but also always strives for excellence through her strong client-first approach.

Burchgart also featured in the Financial Standard Power50 for 2023, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia.

Meanwhile, the FAAA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year title went to Financial Edge Group's Martin McGrath.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said the judges were impressed with how McGrath demonstrated care, engagement and understanding of the needs of his clients.

"Martin provided strong examples of his strategic and technical advice and how this led to strong outcomes for his clients," Abood said.

"Martin also showed how he has gone above and beyond for the financial planning profession with his strong community engagement and focus on improving financial literacy, as well as his tireless commitment to professionalism."

The FAAA Inspire Women Excellence in Advice Award went to Sufficient Funds senior financial adviser Cara Williams.

Williams conveyed to the judges how her value propositions significantly enhanced not just her clients' financial outcomes but also their lifestyles. Additionally, she demonstrated how her advice made a positive contribution to the wellbeing of her local community, the FAAA said.

Williams also features in the 2023 FS Power50.

Meantime, Boutique Advisers took home the FAAA Professional Practice of the Year Award, impressing the judges with its bespoke approach to each client.

Further, the advice practice was commended on its tireless commitment to supporting and developing its team, and its focus on continuous improvement in a rapidly changing advice landscape.

A recent entrant to the sector, Jayden Adams was named the FAAA Gen Next Rising Star of the Year for his dedication to improving the advice profession and his local community, while Jacob Eliopoulos was awarded the FAAA University Student of the Year Award for outstanding university grades.

The awards aim to recognise professionals and businesses across Australia who provide the greatest standard of professional and trusted advice to consumers.

They also look to acknowledge outstanding university students who represent the future of the financial advice profession.

Abood added that the awards highlight the invaluable role of financial advisers in helping Australians achieve financial wellbeing and security through quality advice.

"The Awards recognise those who have delivered the highest standard of advice and represent the bright future of financial planning," she noted.

"I congratulate all the winners at this year's FAAA Awards. It has been a pleasure to witness the passion and dedication that they bring to their roles."

Abood also congratulated the finalists in each category.

"The quality of the applications for each award was outstanding, and all the finalists should be very proud of their achievements," she said.

"I would like to thank the award sponsors, Cbus, TAL and Zurich, as well as all our judges, for helping to make the awards a great success."