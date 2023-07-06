Ignition Advice appoints chief platform, technology officer

Ignition Advice has strengthened its global executive team with the appointment of Enda Mahoney as chief platform and technology officer.

He will be based in Sydney and report to Ignition Group chief executive Terry Donohoe.

In the newly created role, Mahoney will lead the Ignition Advice platform and product division. His mandate is to cater to the evolving requirements of institutional clients and to fortify Ignition's industry standing as the company scales up in Australia and across global markets.

Mahoney was most recently chief technology officer at Mason Stevens. He's also held senior leadership positions in fintech and institutional firms including SS&C, Bravura, Blackrock Solutions, Macquarie Bank, Colonial First State, and BT Financial Group.

Donohoe said: "Enda's deep understanding of design thinking, cloud-based platform expansion and proven ability to drive transformational change in culture and process make him a great fit for this new role. We are confident his expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping our future growth and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Meanwhile, Mahoney said he's looking forward to working alongside a talented team and to transforming the way financial advice is delivered.

"The team has created a ground-breaking platform that will meet the challenge of scaling our business to meet the global demand for our services," he said.

"The high calibre of the team in Australia globally, as well as the cutting-edge engineering, continues to lead the way in the provision of hybrid digital advice."