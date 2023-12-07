IFM Investors appoints global head of strategy

IFM Investors appoints global head of strategyBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 7 DEC 2023 12:10PM
IFM Investors appointed a global head of product strategy and innovation, effective December 4.
Today, the $215 billion global investment manager announced that Rekha Misra stepped into the role.
Misra brings over two decades experience in the asset management industry, most recently serving as the global chief operating officer at Willis Towers Watson (WTW).
In that position, she was responsible for the global operating platform of the investments business, supporting over $US3 trillion assets under advice and US$175 billion assets under management.
Before joining WTW, Misra was the global chief operating officer at Holland Capital Management.
Her experience also includes senior roles at Barclays Funds and Advisory, as well as Credit Suisse.
Misra, who is based in London, reports directly to IFM chief strategy officer Luba Nikulina.
She'll spearhead the evolution of IFM's global product capabilities, focusing on enhancing product development strategies, identifying new market opportunities, and driving innovative initiatives to advance the firm's investment solutions.
"Rekha's global experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in key markets in North America, Asia, Europe and the United Kingdom," Nikulina said.
"I look forward to Rekha's leadership as we continue to explore new investment opportunities and innovations to bring them to market for the benefit of our clients."
Meanwhile, Misra lauded IFM for its compelling vision, focus on implementation, comprehensive plan, and exceptional talent.
"It's a great honour to be joining IFM Investors and I look forward to working with the team to help design and grow the product offering IFM can deliver to its clients," she said.
