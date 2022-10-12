IFM Investors adds to board

The current chair of AMP Capital Funds Management is joining the board of IFM Investors.

Ming Long has been appointed as an independent director, growing the board's private markets expertise. Her appointment is effective November 1 and will see the IFM board comprised mostly of females.

"Ms Long will bring to IFM her multi-asset class expertise and deep knowledge of international private markets, finance and global strategy, which will help us continue to deliver on our purpose to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people," IFM said.

Commenting on her appointment, Long said: "IFM's heritage and purpose is distinct in the global funds management industry, and alongside its track record of delivering for its investors, is why it is such a privilege to be able to join the board and help make a contribution to its ongoing success."

Long has served as chair of AMP Capital Funds Management since 2018. She also chairs the Diversity Council of Australia. In terms of other directorships, Long sits on the boards of the Climate Governance Initiative, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, and QBE Insurance. She is also a member of ASIC's corporate governance consultative committee.

During her executive career, Long was chief executive of Investa Property Group and also group financial controller for APN News & Media. In 2020, she was made a member of the Order of Australia for services to the financial sector as well as diversity and inclusion.

IFM chair Greg Combet said he's delighted to have Long join the board, highlighting her commitment to diversity, inclusion, and other ESG issues.

"I look forward to working with Ming as IFM continues to grow our global presence in key northern hemisphere markets, including EMEA, the United States and North Asia," he said.