HUB24 unveils new offering for lower balance clients

HUB24's new Discover offering is aimed at early-stage wealth accumulators and later-stage retirees, providing cost-effective access to a streamlined selection of managed portfolios.

The Discover offering, now available on HUB24 Invest, Super and Pension, encompasses a range of passive, active and ESG-managed portfolios from portfolio managers including AZ Sestante, Betashares, Blackrock iShares, Elston, Lonsec, Morningstar, Vanguard, and Zenith.

HUB24 director of strategic development Jason Entwistle said Discover complements HUB24's existing core and choice offers and expands its reach, providing a unique solution for advised clients seeking simplicity and affordability in their investment options - whether they're starting out on their advice journey with their first portfolio or entering the drawdown phase.

"What's great about Discover is the quality of the investment managers delivering a streamlined list of managed portfolios coupled with our award-winning platform features, and a competitive simplified fee structure," Entwistle said.

"It's also truly portable so as their clients' needs evolve, advisers can easily transition them across to our Core and Choice offers with minimal unintended or costly insurance or tax consequences."

Meanwhile, Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Balaji Gopal said the ability to offer Vanguard's Diversified Managed Account Strategies through HUB24's new Discover platform "simply means more choice of high-quality investment solutions for financial advisers and their clients."

"Providing low-cost, instant exposure to over 16,000 securities through a range of asset classes, our Diversified Managed Account Strategies harness Vanguard's global portfolio management expertise and proven strategic asset allocation approach," Gopal said.

Meanwhile, BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said BlackRock is excited to see the addition of its Enhanced Strategic Model Portfolios and ESG Model Portfolios to HUB24's Discover menu options.

"These low-cost diversified investment solutions are key examples of how BlackRock can deliver quality portfolio construction guidance to help advisers build better portfolios for their end clients," Giles said.

"Ultimately, it gives everyday Australians access to institutional-quality portfolios that best meet their desired investment goals."

Discover is the second new offering delivered by HUB24 to advisers this year. In August, it added new data feeds and automation capabilities to its platform, enabling financial advisers to report on clients' other investments including cash accounts and term deposits, listed securities, managed funds, direct property, and other assets.

HUB24 further bolstered its platform earlier this year when it acquired myprosperity.