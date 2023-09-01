HUB24 unit Class hires ops manager

HUB24 unit Class hires ops managerBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 1 SEP 2023 12:09PM
Read more: Class, Kate Anderson, Centrepoint Alliance, IOOF, Tim Steele
Class - the SMSF administration technology firm owned by HUB24 - has appointed Kate Anderson as general manager of operations.
Anderson joins from Centrepoint Alliance, where she served as group executive, advice services and solutions.
Here, she oversaw strategy development and delivery of Centrepoint's service to a network of independent advisors.
Anderson has extensive industry experience, including with the self-managed superannuation fund sector, where she previously held the head of technical role at SuperIQ.
She held the same role at IOOF. Midwinter and Smartsuper.
Class chief executive Tim Steele said: "Leading our newly established operations function that brings together key process improvement, delivery, risk and client training functions from across the business, Kate is a passionate people leader with significant strategic and commercial acumen, and I'm delighted to have her join the Class leadership team."
Anderson responded: "I'm pleased to be joining Class leading its Operations team, and helping to drive the continued expansion and success of the business. I look forward to working with a fantastic group of people during what is an exciting phase for Class."
Related News
Editor's Choice
AMG Super terminates MySuper offer
Commonwealth to disclose climate risks in sovereign bonds
How to warm up for a 50-degree day
Latest CPI data provides case for rate pause
|Sponsored by
Over-diversification: How much is too much?
"Diversification is the only free lunch" said Harry Markowitz, but is there such a thing as too much diversification.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Vincent Scully
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD