HUB24 unit Class hires ops manager

Class - the SMSF administration technology firm owned by HUB24 - has appointed Kate Anderson as general manager of operations.

Anderson joins from Centrepoint Alliance, where she served as group executive, advice services and solutions.

Here, she oversaw strategy development and delivery of Centrepoint's service to a network of independent advisors.

Anderson has extensive industry experience, including with the self-managed superannuation fund sector, where she previously held the head of technical role at SuperIQ.

She held the same role at IOOF. Midwinter and Smartsuper.

Class chief executive Tim Steele said: "Leading our newly established operations function that brings together key process improvement, delivery, risk and client training functions from across the business, Kate is a passionate people leader with significant strategic and commercial acumen, and I'm delighted to have her join the Class leadership team."

Anderson responded: "I'm pleased to be joining Class leading its Operations team, and helping to drive the continued expansion and success of the business. I look forward to working with a fantastic group of people during what is an exciting phase for Class."