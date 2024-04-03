HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

Professional services group AZ NGA has announced the appointment of Chesne Stafford in the newly created role of executive general manager.

Stafford is currently in the role of chief growth officer at HUB24 and is set to start her new role in July 2024, reporting directly to chief executive Paul Barrett.

Stafford's appointment follows a period of growth for AZ NGA and the group is hoping it will strengthen its ability to attract high quality accounting and advisory firms and execute its super firm strategy.

"Chesne is a strong leader with a proven record of driving growth and delivering value to clients. We are excited to have her on board at this important time for AZ NGA, as we seek to accelerate our growth, develop a customer strategy, and cement our position as Australia's leading professional advisory business," Barrett said.

"AZ NGA is maturing and changing shape. We are on an exciting journey, as we seize the enormous opportunity in front of us to fill the void left by the institutional exit from personal advice. We want to partner with accounting and advisory firms to deliver quality advice to more Australians."

Stafford has over 25 years' financial services experience, spanning superannuation, wealth management, life insurance and advice.

She joined HUB24 in 2022 after seven years at MetLife in various senior roles including chief distribution officer and chief customer and marketing officer.

Prior to that, she spent over 10 years at OnePath and MLC in sales strategy and advice roles.

"Financial advice is life changing and this role enables me to make a greater difference in helping more people get access through the growth and prosperity of high-quality wealth firms," Stafford said.

"I'm inspired by what has been achieved so far and the opportunity ahead of us to continue to shape the Australian wealth industry."