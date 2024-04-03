Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 APR 2024   11:53AM

Professional services group AZ NGA has announced the appointment of Chesne Stafford in the newly created role of executive general manager.

Stafford is currently in the role of chief growth officer at HUB24 and is set to start her new role in July 2024, reporting directly to chief executive Paul Barrett.

Stafford's appointment follows a period of growth for AZ NGA and the group is hoping it will strengthen its ability to attract high quality accounting and advisory firms and execute its super firm strategy.

"Chesne is a strong leader with a proven record of driving growth and delivering value to clients. We are excited to have her on board at this important time for AZ NGA, as we seek to accelerate our growth, develop a customer strategy, and cement our position as Australia's leading professional advisory business," Barrett said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"AZ NGA is maturing and changing shape. We are on an exciting journey, as we seize the enormous opportunity in front of us to fill the void left by the institutional exit from personal advice. We want to partner with accounting and advisory firms to deliver quality advice to more Australians."

Stafford has over 25 years' financial services experience, spanning superannuation, wealth management, life insurance and advice.

She joined HUB24 in 2022 after seven years at MetLife in various senior roles including chief distribution officer and chief customer and marketing officer.

Prior to that, she spent over 10 years at OnePath and MLC in sales strategy and advice roles.

"Financial advice is life changing and this role enables me to make a greater difference in helping more people get access through the growth and prosperity of high-quality wealth firms," Stafford said.

"I'm inspired by what has been achieved so far and the opportunity ahead of us to continue to shape the Australian wealth industry."

Read more: AZ NGAChesne StaffordMetLifeMLCOnePathPaul Barrett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie executive to become chief product officer at BT
MetLife chair Geoff Brunsdon retires after 13 years
AMP names new group insurer
Stake names new chief executive
ASIC, APRA slam premium hikes
Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA
Australian Unity sells advice arm to Fortnum, Nestworth
Aussies value super but remain unprepared: Data
Perpetual loses key executive to First Sentier
Renato Mota to leave Insignia Financial

Editor's Choice

Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
AZ NGA has beefed up its executive team with the newly created role.

Aware Super chair named governor-general

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
Samantha Mostyn has been confirmed as the new governor-general.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The departure comes just one week after the fund appointed a new chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach