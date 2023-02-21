HUB24 grows FUA to $73bn

HUB24 has reported strong results for 1H23, with the financial services provider's funds under administration (FUA) growing to $73 billion.

Platform FUA increased to $55.8 billion while portfolio administration and reporting services (PARS) decreased to $17.2 billion at 31 December 2022.

Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) grew 87% to $26.6 million and underlying EBITDA was $49.9 million, up 68% on 1H22.

Statutory NPAT was $15.5 million, an 85% increase, including $2.8 million (after tax) of strategic and project costs.

Earnings per share rose 59% to 18.9 cents per share, accordingly the directors have determined a fully franked interim dividend of 14 cents per share (up 87% on 1H22).

HUB24 had growth from net inflows across all customer segments, including large national licenses, brokers, boutique advice practices and self-licensed advisers.

The new business pipeline continued to grow, the number of advisers using the platform increased to 3692 (23% of total advisers). HUB24 signed 58 new distribution agreements and 206 new advisers using the platform in 1H23.

Meanwhile, technology solutions revenue increased to $33.4 million, up from $3 million in 1H22. This growth was driven by the acquisition of Class which contributed $31.4 million of revenue.

The company expects the growth momentum to continue, reaffirming the platform FUA target of $80-89 billion for FY24.

HUB24 chief executive and managing director Andrew Alcock said the company has delivered strong results on all key financial metrics for 1H23.

"We are in a unique position to build on our success by leveraging our Group capabilities and strong relationships to grow market share, capitalise on emerging opportunities and continue to create value for our customers and shareholders," he said.