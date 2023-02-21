Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

HUB24 grows FUA to $73bn

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023   12:03PM

HUB24 has reported strong results for 1H23, with the financial services provider's funds under administration (FUA) growing to $73 billion.

Platform FUA increased to $55.8 billion while portfolio administration and reporting services (PARS) decreased to $17.2 billion at 31 December 2022.

Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) grew 87% to $26.6 million and underlying EBITDA was $49.9 million, up 68% on 1H22.

Statutory NPAT was $15.5 million, an 85% increase, including $2.8 million (after tax) of strategic and project costs.

Earnings per share rose 59% to 18.9 cents per share, accordingly the directors have determined a fully franked interim dividend of 14 cents per share (up 87% on 1H22).

HUB24 had growth from net inflows across all customer segments, including large national licenses, brokers, boutique advice practices and self-licensed advisers.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The new business pipeline continued to grow, the number of advisers using the platform increased to 3692 (23% of total advisers). HUB24 signed 58 new distribution agreements and 206 new advisers using the platform in 1H23.

Meanwhile, technology solutions revenue increased to $33.4 million, up from $3 million in 1H22. This growth was driven by the acquisition of Class which contributed $31.4 million of revenue.

The company expects the growth momentum to continue, reaffirming the platform FUA target of $80-89 billion for FY24.

HUB24 chief executive and managing director Andrew Alcock said the company has delivered strong results on all key financial metrics for 1H23.

"We are in a unique position to build on our success by leveraging our Group capabilities and strong relationships to grow market share, capitalise on emerging opportunities and continue to create value for our customers and shareholders," he said.

Read more: HUB24Andrew AlcockClass
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HUB24 appoints chief people officer
Equity Trustees names super head
HUB24 launches new ESG ratings
HUB24 inflows slow amid challenging market dynamics
HUB24 delivers record profit, growth
Class bolsters leadership with new general managers
HUB24 posts record platform inflows
HUB24 names new Class chief executive
HUB24 appoints first chief growth officer
HUB24 continues growth trajectory

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super appoints chief risk officer

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:37PM
The super fund has welcomed Will Sadler to the role, joining from Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

Link Group secures mandate renewal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
Marking more than three decades in partnership, Rest has flagged it will likely extend its mandate with Link Group, under a new agreement that includes the creation of a joint digital innovation team.

ASIC cracks down on CHESS issues

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
ASIC is further clamping down on the ASX to ensure that it successfully comes through on replacing CHESS after botching its attempt to overhaul it with blockchain.

SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:50PM
The US corporate regulator has slapped a large fine on the Mormon Church after finding that its investment arm obfuscated the true financial value of its portfolio that ballooned to as much as US$32 billion ($46.7bn).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.