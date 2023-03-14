Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

HSBC bails out Silicon Valley Bank UK

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAR 2023   12:40PM

HSBC has leapt to the rescue and purchased the embattled Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) UK arm for a total sum of £1.

The banking giant yesterday announced its UK ring-fenced subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank, would make the purchase, which excluded the assets and liabilities of SVB UK's parent companies.

"It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally," HSBC Group chief executive Noel Quinn explained.

As of 10 March 2023, SVB UK had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, said HSBC.

For the financial year ending 31 December 2022, SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88 million, while its tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion.

The acquisition will be funded from existing resources and is effective immediately.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We welcome SVB UK's customers to HSBC and look forward to helping them grow in the UK and around the world," said Quinn

"SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC. We warmly welcome SVB UK colleagues to HSBC, we are excited to start working with them."

The US government and regulators are trying to understand what led to the second biggest bank crash in its history.

Overnight the Federal Reserve board announced that vice chair for supervision Michael Barr is leading a review, of the supervision and regulation of SVB, in light of its failure.

"The events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and swift review by the Federal Reserve," said chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed advised the review report will be released at the start of May.

"We need to have humility and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience," added Barr.

President Joe Biden assured the US population that its banking system is "safe" yesterday at a White House press conference.

"No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund," Biden said.

"Because of the actions that our regulators have already taken, every American should feel confident that their deposits will be there if and when they need them."

He added, if banks are taken over by FDIC its management will be fired and said investors in the banks will not be protected.

"They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money.  That's how capitalism works," he said.

Biden summed up by adding its  important to question how these banks got into these circumstances in the first place.

"We must get the full accounting of what happened and why those responsible can be held accountable. In my administration, no one, in my view - no one is above the law," he said.

Read more: USSVB UKSilicon Valley BankFedFederal ReserveHSBC UK BankPresident Joe BidenMichael BarrNoel QuinnAmericanDeposit Insurance FundFDICHSBC GroupJerome PowellOvernightWhite House
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US agencies act to prevent crisis
Openmarkets secures chief financial officer
US interest rates may go higher than expected: Powell
Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver
US inflation hits one-year low
Goldman Sachs charged over ESG failures
Vanguard Super reignites fee war with launch
Australia can avoid recession: Outlook
The future of defined contribution asset allocation
Federal Reserve raises rates 0.75%

Editor's Choice

Women take the lead in private wealth: KPMG

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
More and more women are stepping into wealth ownership roles in family offices, according to KPMG head of family and private wealth Robyn Langsford.

CALI hires policy director from FPA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
The Council of Australian Life Insurers has welcomed the former policy head of the Financial Planning Association of Australia to its leadership ranks.

Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:56AM
The former head of fundamental Australian active equities at BlackRock will take over as chief investment officer of Hearts & Minds.

Residential mortgages will defy headwinds: Study

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:16PM
The residential mortgage sector will withstand the current headwinds driven by rapidly rising interest rates and cost of living pressures, a new study finds.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.