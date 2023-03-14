HSBC bails out Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC has leapt to the rescue and purchased the embattled Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) UK arm for a total sum of £1.

The banking giant yesterday announced its UK ring-fenced subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank, would make the purchase, which excluded the assets and liabilities of SVB UK's parent companies.

"It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally," HSBC Group chief executive Noel Quinn explained.

As of 10 March 2023, SVB UK had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, said HSBC.

For the financial year ending 31 December 2022, SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88 million, while its tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion.

The acquisition will be funded from existing resources and is effective immediately.

"We welcome SVB UK's customers to HSBC and look forward to helping them grow in the UK and around the world," said Quinn

"SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC. We warmly welcome SVB UK colleagues to HSBC, we are excited to start working with them."

The US government and regulators are trying to understand what led to the second biggest bank crash in its history.

Overnight the Federal Reserve board announced that vice chair for supervision Michael Barr is leading a review, of the supervision and regulation of SVB, in light of its failure.

"The events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and swift review by the Federal Reserve," said chair Jerome Powell.

The Fed advised the review report will be released at the start of May.

"We need to have humility and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience," added Barr.

President Joe Biden assured the US population that its banking system is "safe" yesterday at a White House press conference.

"No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund," Biden said.

"Because of the actions that our regulators have already taken, every American should feel confident that their deposits will be there if and when they need them."

He added, if banks are taken over by FDIC its management will be fired and said investors in the banks will not be protected.

"They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works," he said.

Biden summed up by adding its important to question how these banks got into these circumstances in the first place.

"We must get the full accounting of what happened and why those responsible can be held accountable. In my administration, no one, in my view - no one is above the law," he said.