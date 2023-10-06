Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Housing crisis costing Australia $64bn: Aware

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:22PM

A lack of affordable housing for essential workers in capital cities is draining the nation of $64 billion, with Aware Super saying that's how much the scarcity is costing workers, employers and the community.

Aware Super has reviewed the socioeconomic benefits of 365 affordable housing units in seven assets across the its Essential Worker Housing (EWH) Program. According to the fund, the modelling found each essential worker in the program was able to live an average of nine kilometres closer to their workplace.

Aware Super said this shaved off 112 hours of commuting time each year and led to the potential generation of an additional $45,500 in benefits shared among local employers, communities, and individual tenants.

It therefore explained the nation's failure to provide such housing to essential workers across capital cities is siphoning from a potential $64 billion boon.

"This study highlights that in Australia, where 66% - 1.4 million - of our nation's essential workers live in a greater capital city area, we have to do more to ensure they and their employers and local communities are properly catered for," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"Whether it is the approximate $111 per week each tenant can save on rent, or the extensive annual savings - such as the 112 hours of reduced commuting time for each tenant, the $12.82 million of employer benefits, or the additional $4.2 million in socio-economic and environmental benefits for communities and individuals - the evidence is clear, we must do more."

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Currently, 1.4 million essential workers are currently living in Australia's capital cities.

The fund said its EWH program, established in 2018, offers such workers access to housing near social infrastructure and below-market rate.

"Aware Super can't solve this problem on our own," said Stewart.

"We're extremely proud that we've identified a strong-performing asset class that benefits our members through investment returns, at the exact same time as delivering a scalable, replicable contribution to the nation's housing crisis."

Aware Super has agreed to commit $1.5 billion over the next five years to fuel the development of over 2000 apartments, which will include affordable essential worker housing.

Stewart said the fund is pleased with the federal and state government's response but said more must be done and called for policy change.

"We are absolutely calling for policy changes at every level of government to help reduce the cost of building these essential, affordable housing developments, to help lower the bar to entry for institutional investors," she said.

"Broad-based availability payments or other tax offsets would also help improve the feasibility of long-term investment in affordable housing stock."

She reinforced that a comprehensive set of policies, involving all levels of government, would create a strong foundation and allow institutional investors like Aware Super to scale up their ambitions to provide affordable housing for more Australians.

"If we want to break down, brick by brick, those obstacles preventing us from scaling up our commitment in a sector," she said.

"That not only provides our members a source of stable returns but also houses those who provide our families and communities with essential services, then we need to work together."

Read more: Aware SuperDeanne Stewart
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board
Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
Launch of new superannuation body imminent
Aware Super rolls out adviser portal
Industry mega trends impacting distribution roles
Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group site
Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA
Aware Super takes 100% of Oak Tree Group
Challenger Life books record annuity sales
Multiple moves in Aware investments team

Editor's Choice

Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
While 67% of Australians feel confident they'll be able to leave a legacy when they pass away, only 14% actually have a plan in place to do so, according to new research from Generation Life (Gen Life).

Worst-performing Choice options revealed

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The prudential regulator has released granular details on the Choice products that delivered poor returns, revealing which options failed members in the 2023 financial year.

Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

Adviser cops 10-year sentence

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
A former financial adviser who took more than $10 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle will spend the next 10 years in jail.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.