Housing crisis costing Australia $64bn: Aware

A lack of affordable housing for essential workers in capital cities is draining the nation of $64 billion, with Aware Super saying that's how much the scarcity is costing workers, employers and the community.

Aware Super has reviewed the socioeconomic benefits of 365 affordable housing units in seven assets across the its Essential Worker Housing (EWH) Program. According to the fund, the modelling found each essential worker in the program was able to live an average of nine kilometres closer to their workplace.

Aware Super said this shaved off 112 hours of commuting time each year and led to the potential generation of an additional $45,500 in benefits shared among local employers, communities, and individual tenants.

It therefore explained the nation's failure to provide such housing to essential workers across capital cities is siphoning from a potential $64 billion boon.

"This study highlights that in Australia, where 66% - 1.4 million - of our nation's essential workers live in a greater capital city area, we have to do more to ensure they and their employers and local communities are properly catered for," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"Whether it is the approximate $111 per week each tenant can save on rent, or the extensive annual savings - such as the 112 hours of reduced commuting time for each tenant, the $12.82 million of employer benefits, or the additional $4.2 million in socio-economic and environmental benefits for communities and individuals - the evidence is clear, we must do more."

Currently, 1.4 million essential workers are currently living in Australia's capital cities.

The fund said its EWH program, established in 2018, offers such workers access to housing near social infrastructure and below-market rate.

"Aware Super can't solve this problem on our own," said Stewart.

"We're extremely proud that we've identified a strong-performing asset class that benefits our members through investment returns, at the exact same time as delivering a scalable, replicable contribution to the nation's housing crisis."

Aware Super has agreed to commit $1.5 billion over the next five years to fuel the development of over 2000 apartments, which will include affordable essential worker housing.

Stewart said the fund is pleased with the federal and state government's response but said more must be done and called for policy change.

"We are absolutely calling for policy changes at every level of government to help reduce the cost of building these essential, affordable housing developments, to help lower the bar to entry for institutional investors," she said.

"Broad-based availability payments or other tax offsets would also help improve the feasibility of long-term investment in affordable housing stock."

She reinforced that a comprehensive set of policies, involving all levels of government, would create a strong foundation and allow institutional investors like Aware Super to scale up their ambitions to provide affordable housing for more Australians.

"If we want to break down, brick by brick, those obstacles preventing us from scaling up our commitment in a sector," she said.

"That not only provides our members a source of stable returns but also houses those who provide our families and communities with essential services, then we need to work together."