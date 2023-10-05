Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Hostplus member experience lead to exit

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 5 OCT 2023   12:50PM

Hostplus member experience lead Paul Watson has announced his resignation after 12 years with the fund.

Watson joined Hostplus in 2011 as executive manager, member and consumer choice. He's held several group executive roles since, before taking on his current role in December 2018.

In a LinkedIn post, Watson said the 'bittersweet' decision was not made lightly.

"It's one steeped in my having truly valued and enjoyed my twelve and half years working with this incredible fund and many passionate, dedicated and inspiring colleagues over that time," he said on social media.

"I'm immensely grateful for and proud of the opportunities I've had to lead or contribute to many of Hostplus' successes over those years and to have worked with and alongside some of the brightest minds in our industry."

Watson said he plans to take some time off to recharge, reflect on his career, and travel. On his return, he will explore new opportunities.

An industry veteran, Watson was previously chief executive of Military Super and deputy head of MTAA Super, now Spirit Super.

During his 10 years with MTAA Super, he was awarded Executive of the Year in 2006 by the Fund Executives Association.

Watson is not the only senior executive to depart Hostplus, with his resignation coming just days after a second high-level Hostplus executive left to take up a role at LeavePlus.

Lewis Tassone spent 10 years at Hostplus, most recently as group executive finance technology and investment operations.

He joins the fund that administers the portable long-service leave scheme for the construction industry in Victoria as chief financial and investment officer.

Having joined Hostplus in 2013 following several leadership roles across the financial services industry, Lewis was appointed group executive five years later.

In addition to his departmental responsibilities, Lewis acts as the lead executive for the Hostplus audit, risk and compliance committee.

HostplusMTAA SuperPaul WatsonFund Executives AssociationLeavePlusLewis TassoneMilitary SuperSpirit Super


