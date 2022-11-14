Newspaper icon
Hopes for action at "implementation" COP27

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022   12:04PM

The COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh has been labelled an implementation COP, where governments, investors and other actors are called upon to demonstrate how they're going to implement what was promised a year ago in Glasgow at COP26.

However, others have called it an accountability COP, meaning that participants will be held responsible for action - or lack thereof - on meeting the ambitious targets to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

"We always knew this was going to be much more of a bread and butter COPP in a lot of ways," Emma Herd, partner at EY's Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS) practice, said.

"It's less about the headline announcements and more about delivery and implementation.

"In that sense this is the hard yards negotiation that has to be done at the COP and it really does seem like there is a lot of hard work underway."

Herd said that in the first week there was "no major blow ups" and discussion around climate finance and loss and damage - the money that could be paid by the richest, worst carbon polluting countries to help less developed nations who suffer from the frontline impacts of the climate crisis such as losses such as species extinction, and damages caused by catastrophic events linked to climate change.

In terms of what could affect companies and investors from an implementation and reporting perspective, Herd pointed to a report by the UN Secretary General's High-Level Expert Group on the Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities that blasted greenwashing and outlined key principles for a credible net zero commitment.

"A net zero pledge must contain stepping stone targets for every five years, and set out concrete ways to reach net zero in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) or International Energy Agency (IEA) net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions modelled pathways that limit warming to 1.5°C with no or limited overshoot," the expert group said.

"The plan must cover the entire value chain of a city, state or business, including end-use emissions. It needs to start fast and not delay action to the last minute, reflecting the fact that global emissions must decline by at least 50% by 2030."

"That pressure is coming from the emissions gap report showing we're not on track with commitments, so let's get real about delivery," Herd said.

She said that between the findings of the Expert Group report and developments like the forthcoming ISSB climate disclosure accounting standards, it is time for organisations to position themselves ahead of when mandatory action is brought in.

"Have a plan to achieve it," she said.

"Have really significant milestones and staging posts along the way - short medium and long-term targets to achieve net zero. Identify those abatement opportunities big and small and make sure you properly invested and planned for the resources and investment required to deliver on them."

For JANA head of sustainability Rachel Halpern, one of the big outcomes could be whether governments commit to action that will help catalyse private investment in climate adaptation and mitigation solutions in developing countries.

"What I'm waiting for and watching for is whether or not there's going to be some sort of commitment on governments to de-risk investment in emerging market and private markets," Halpern said.

"There's a clear need for private investment in private markets, there's clearly risk hurdles that need to be satisfied in order to get there, but the pressure is coming onto financial institutions to take action independent of governments de-risking, to achieve those real-world outcomes and I don't know that that's realistic."

Janus Henderson Investors sustainability analyst Amarachi Seery said nations must go "above and beyond their commitments for the sake of achieving 1.5oC," and achieving meaningful change would "strengthen trust, especially with younger generations who have increasingly voiced their anger at the perceived inaction to tackle climate change."

Seery also touched on public health impacts and adaptation.

"The Lancet Countdown on health and climate change details the ways in which climate change negatively impacts the health of people in every part of the globe, including an increase in public health issues such as hunger and disease transmission," Seery said.

"The severe risks associated with climate change have already started to manifest. Pakistan's floods, Europe and China's droughts, 40oC heat in England and category five storms in the Caribbean and North America are just a few examples of this.

"Adaptation is essential now and presents an opportunity for the world's corporates to contribute towards making the planet more resilient. The Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda will look to address this at COP27."

Read more: COP26Sharm El-SheikhAmarachi SeeryEmma HerdRachel HalpernJANAJanus Henderson Investors
